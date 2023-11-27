The 8 best true crime podcasts of 2023

2023 has been quite the treat for fans of true crime podcasts, boasting a wide array of interesting stories.

From the bizarre story of Amanda Riley, who faked cancer, to the beloved Unsolved Mysteries podcast, the year has brought a number of chilling cases to the forefront of audio consumption. There have also been some incredible true crime documentaries out this year. However, if you prefer to listen to true crime podcasts on a long drive, or while tucked into bed, the following eight offerings are undoubtedly the best of 2023.

8. Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries podcast is crafted by the original creators of the iconic television series. Hosted by Steve French, the podcast delves into a new set of mysteries every week, spanning from unsettling abductions and unusual paranormal encounters to infamous criminals and perplexing deaths. Altogether, each mystery holds the potential for someone possessing the key to uncovering the truth. Moreover, behind every mystery lies someone with the key to the truth.

7. Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer

Unraveled delves into one of the most significant murder mysteries in American history and the relentless quest for answers. A decade after the discovery of 11 bodies on the Long Island coast, co-hosts Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen take on the task of reexamining the murders, revealing police corruption, and exposing cover-ups that reached the upper echelons of Suffolk County. Through meticulous investigation, the hosts unravel the mystery surrounding the homicides, shedding light on the undisclosed narrative behind the unsolved case.

6. The Retrievals

The Retrievals unfolds as a gripping five-part series under the guidance of Susan Burton. Burton navigates the inner workings of the Yale Fertility Center in this true crime podcast. The narrative exposes the distressing journey of patients navigating pregnancy through I.V.F cycles, only to see their hopes shattered by the excruciating pain inflicted during the egg retrieval procedure. Unbeknownst to most staff members, a critical shortage of fentanyl emerges as it is illicitly replaced with saline. Burton delves into the unsettling events within the clinic, shedding light on the trauma endured by patients at the renowned Yale Clinic.

5. Bear Brook

With host Jason Moon, Bear Brook initially centered on the infamous unsolved Bear Brook murders, which had lingered as a cold case for many years. The podcast’s debut season intricately explored the genealogy and genetic methodologies employed to crack the case, reigniting an investigation that had remained dormant for over three decades since its reopening in 2013. In its second season, Moon returns to delve into the tragic case of Sharon Johnson, a woman whose life was cut short in 1988. The focus extends to Jason Carroll, the man convicted of the crime, who steadfastly maintains his innocence despite the legal verdict.

4. The Apology Line

This podcast narrates the tale of this unique line and the man, Allan Bridge, who became entangled in the web of his own creation. He was known as “Mr. Apology,” and was in charge of a Manhattan number offering the opportunity to confess your apologies in complete anonymity for a decade and a half. Hosted by Marissa Bridge, who knows Mr. Apology, the podcast tells a story filled with empathy, deception, and obsession.

3. Casefile True Crime

Launched in 2016 as a solo endeavor, this award-winning true-crime podcast has evolved from a one-person side project to a full-fledged team committed to delivering compelling cases from across the globe. With a focus on both solved and unsolved cases, the podcast provides a captivating exploration of incidents worldwide. The podcast presents the intricacies, circumstances, investigations, and trials that define each of these unforgettable cases.

2. Letters from Sing Sing

Led by NBC News producer Dan Slepian, this podcast delves into his inquiry into the case of Jon-Adrian “JJ” Valazquez, a man convicted of the murder of a retired NYPD officer. Despite Valazquez’s guilty verdict and a 25-year-to-life sentence, Slepian conducts a thorough examination of the case, revealing that there is a deeper and more nuanced story to be uncovered.

1. Scamanda

In Scamanda, the narrative unfolds around Amanda Riley, a woman who gained fame by chronicling her supposed cancer battle through a blog in 2012. As Amanda’s popularity soared, so did the generous donations from her fans, intended to support her medical expenses. However, a glaring issue emerged – Amanda did not actually have cancer. This podcast unveils the deception, featuring interviews with family, friends, and members of the community to shed light on the intricacies of the con.