What happened to Cole Prevost? The shocking animal abuse case explained

Content warning: This article describes animal cruelty. Please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

Outrage spread in July 2024 as a video went viral online showing 15-year-old Cole Prevost from Louisiana abusing his hunting dog. The video was taken the previous year, and Prevost and two other 15-year-old boys have now been arrested on charges related to animal cruelty.

The graphic footage reportedly shows Prevost growing frustrated and then beating his dog, whom he is attempting to train to hunt ducks. At one point, Prevost threatened to “burn” the dog “again.” Baton Rouge news outlet WAFB reported that one of the other teenagers arrested taped the incident, and the other witnessed what happened and did nothing to intervene. Prevost aside, both teens are now charged with principal to animal cruelty. Meanwhile, the abused dog has since been rehomed, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.

Cole Prevost’s crimes may have never come to light if viewers who saw the video on TikTok did not report it to the local authorities. When the video went viral, animal advocates and others responded with posts condemning what they saw. A petition was launched online to remove the animal from the Prevost’s home. At the same time, Prevost and the other two teenagers were targeted by online harassment and threats, which will also be investigated, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office said.

“Detectives were able to determine the incident occurred in the Manchac area early in 2023 and were able to determine the three individuals were teenagers from the Ponchatoula area,” Tangipahoa county officials said in a statement. “Warrants were obtained for their arrest and all three were located at their homes. The dog in the video was also located and assessed. The dog, at this time, was found to be in healthy condition and of a happy disposition.”

“Because we love our son, we are committed to ensuring that he learns appropriately from this experience through accountability measures in the court system and at home,” Prevost’s parents reportedly said after their son’s arrest. “Our investigations will be fact-based and diligent in order to present the next level, the court system, with the strongest case possible to achieve the most appropriate justice possible,” County Sheriff Gerald Sticker added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy