What happened to Noah Presgrove?

On a solemn Labor Day morning in 2023, the quiet of Jefferson County, Oklahoma, was disrupted when the lifeless body of Noah Presgrove, a 19-year-old recent high school graduate, was discovered on the side of a rural highway.

Found naked except for a pair of mismatched shoes, the scene painted a grim mystery that has since puzzled both the community and law enforcement. The autopsy hinted at a violent end: Noah suffered multiple skull fractures, his ribs were broken on the left side, and perhaps most hauntingly, his teeth were found scattered near his body. Adding to the macabre scene, there were rashes identified on his shoulder and hip, likely caused by the rough gravel of the roadside where he was found.

Noah was reportedly at a four-day birthday party, celebrating with friends who later mentioned that he had left to go for a walk. This casual decision led to his tragic demise a mere mile away from the party location. His friends noted his odd choice of footwear — a mismatch due to not finding one of his shoes — which adds a peculiar layer to the story. Could this detail hint at a rushed or distressed departure?

The timeline

The autopsy for Noah Presgrove determined what caused the 19-year-old’s death but didn’t answer the question of how he died. Presgrove was found dead in a road in Terral, Oklahoma last September. Law&Crime’s Angenette Levy @angenette5 looks at the report pic.twitter.com/0XRw1ZsoKu — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 17, 2024

Noah Presgrove’s final hours unfolded during a lively Labor Day weekend party at Avery Howard’s home in Terral, celebrating her 22nd birthday. Initially, the gathering was just a small group of old friends, but as the weekend progressed, the atmosphere intensified, especially on the night before the horrifying discovery was made.

During the festivities, which kicked off on a high note with activities like drinking and hog hunting, Noah and his friends used Jack Newton’s ATV for their outdoor adventures. By Sunday, Sept.3, the crowd at the party had significantly expanded, fueled by an invitation blasted out on social media. Watching from afar through social media updates, Noah’s sister Madison Rawlings, residing in Texas, noticed that Noah was mingling with a notably older crowd, which seemed unusual to her. Later into the night, Noah and a group decided to take the ATV out again. This ride ended with the vehicle tipping over, though, fortunately, everyone appeared unscathed.

After this mishap, Noah returned to Avery’s residence. The night took an uncomfortable turn shortly after. Following his shower, Noah found himself in a disagreement with two female friends. he told another friend that he needed some time alone to “cool off.” He exited the house around 3:30 am, hurriedly putting on two mismatched shoes.

Despite the rural setting of Avery’s house, located about half a mile from the main road, Noah made his way toward the highway. At 3:41 am, shortly after his departure, a Snapchat post from one of the attendees indicated that Noah was missing. By 5:43 am, the situation took a grim turn as two motorists on Highway 81 reported seeing a body by the roadside to the authorities. When police arrived at the scene around 6:15 am, just as the sun was rising, they discovered Noah’s body.

Noah’s tragic death is not forgotten

What happened to Noah Presgrove? We know the injuries he sustained. They were NOT from a hit and run. People know more than they are saying. Don’t say you loved him if you won’t stand up for him. #JusticeforNoahPresgrove pic.twitter.com/vJbxUHzjKy — Jennifer Payton (@Jennife59970765) July 24, 2024

Noah Presgrove lived with his grandmother and great-grandmother, Sandra Quisenberry, and he helped them out around the house. Chadwick, someone who knew him well, said Noah was a good and respectful kid who had a lot of potential. Everyone who knew Noah felt a deep loss when he passed away because he was a big part of their lives.

The response from law enforcement has done little to quell the growing unease among Noah’s family and the community. Initially deemed “suspicious” by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) in September, the case has since seen little public advancement. Seven months on, Noah’s family has not been able to access the Medical Examiner’s report to understand the exact cause of death. Despite repeated inquiries, the OHP has remained tight-lipped, merely stating that the investigation continues. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), when contacted, deferred all comments back to the OHP.

This has led them to start their own investigation with the help of a private investigator. Noah’s brother, Dailen Presgrove, expressed a resolute commitment to uncovering the truth, telling People, “We won’t stop until Noah has justice.” The family’s efforts include mobilizing support through social media, where Noah’s cousins, aunts, and grandparents are actively raising awareness on a Facebook page titled “Justice for Noah Presgrove.” They aim to pressure the authorities for more information and to keep the public engaged in Noah’s story.

