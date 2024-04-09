What happened to the Royal Caribbean cruise missing person?

For six days now the family of an American tourist suffering from dementia have been desperately searching for him after he went missing in Cozumel, Mexico.

66 year old Edward Solomon (who also goes by the name Brad) was last seen around 1-1:30 p.m. on April 3 in the Passion Island area after the Royal Caribbean cruise ship stopped at the popular tourist spot in Cozumel. Solomon suffers from frontotemporal dementia, this can affect behavior, speech and even one’s ability to walk although it does not affect a person’s memory. Speaking with WCBD-TV Solomon’s daughter, Savannah Miller spoke about how worried everybody was due to his diagnosis.

“We know that no matter where he was he would have difficulty understanding what was going on and communicating his needs due to his dementia. I think everyone just immediately became so terrified for his safety.”

According to an article from People, he was actually wearing an AirTag with a GPS that works up to 33 feet from his wife’s phone. The AirTag obviously keeps track of his location in case he wanders off by himself. At the time of his disappearance he was also wearing a white T-shirt, gray socks, sunglasses, and a blue hat.

Local police have swept the area and have been keeping an eye out for Solomon but unfortunately he has yet to be found. However, there have been several leads and eye witness reports in the last few days. Mexico News Daily reported that a taxi driver claimed to have picked up an American tourist matching Solomon’s description around 2:30 p.m. and he dropped him off on a road with beach access. The same day another witness claimed to have seen him in the evening.

There was also a tip regarding another supposed sighting around 6 p.m. on Sunday when someone said they had seen Solomon in a large grocery store. However, Miller told Fox News that it did not lead to anything, “After three hours of driving and walking the surrounding areas, we were not able to find him.”

The family have received support from multiple different sources, a Facebook group for friends of the family have also set up a GoFundMe to “help relieve any upcoming financial burdens.” Within four days, they received 284 donations totaling over $22,000. They have also been in contact with the U.S. embassy in Mexico, as well as the U.S. Consulate.

Tomorrow will mark a week since Edward Solomon disappeared, the family have urged anyone in the area with any information that could be useful to contact the Cozumel police.