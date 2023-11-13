Who is ‘Baby Holly’?

'Baby Holly' who been missing since 1981 has been found due to DNA technology.

A new breakthrough has emerged in the puzzling case involving the murders of a Florida couple, and the disappearance of their infant, “Baby Holly.”

As per an official statement from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the lifeless bodies of a man and woman were discovered within a wooded area in Houston, Texas, back in 1981. Authorities suspected foul play, believing the couple had fallen victim to a homicide. The man had been fatally beaten, while the woman had been strangled, according to The Houston Chronicle.

It wasn’t until 2021 that their remains were conclusively identify, per the Chronicle, thanks to advanced DNA technology. The deceased was confirmed to be Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. Reports suggest the couple had recently relocated from New Smyrna Beach to Texas and had an infant daughter named Holly, who was conspicuously absent from the discovery.

Since the mysterious disappearance of the married couple and their daughter in 1980, family members of the Clouses have tirelessly sought answers.

Remarkably, a recent development brought newfound hope. The Texas Attorney General’s Office disclosed that Holly, now 42 years old, had been located and was safe.

“I am extremely proud of the exceptional work done by my office’s newly formed Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit. My office diligently worked across state lines to uncover the mystery surrounding Holly’s disappearance. We were successful in our efforts to locate her and reunite her with her biological family.” Attorney General Paxton said.

Investigators traced Holly to her place of employment in Oklahoma, where they informed her about her true identity, virtually reuniting her with her biological family members.

Subsequently, a press conference held by the Texas Attorney General’s Office aimed to clarify details about Holly’s upbringing. First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster emphasized that the case remains an active criminal investigation, disclosing that certain details couldn’t be divulged at the moment.

Webster divulged that Holly had been left at a church in Arizona and was taken under their care by two members of a nomadic religious group. These individuals, clad in white robes, adhered to beliefs that included strict separation of men and women, a vegetarian lifestyle, and avoidance of leather goods. It’s important to note that the family who raised Holly are not considered suspects in the case.

Officials believed the religious group that transferred Holly to the church had roamed across the southwestern United States during the 1980s.

Intriguingly, in late December of 1980, family members received a call from a “Sister Susan,” who reported discovering the Clouses’ car in California. She requested money in exchange for its return, and although the family agreed to meet, they also filed a police report that has yet to be located by Texas authorities. When they finally met “Sister Susan,” she declared that the family had joined the religious group and wished to sever all ties with their former life and possessions.

The car in question was described as a 1978 two-door red burgundy AMC Concord.

WESH TV in Florida reports that Holly’s biological family expressed their profound joy at being reunited with her. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is covering the expenses for Holly to meet her biological family in person.

Holly’s grandmother, Donna Casasanta, exclaimed, “Finding Holly is a birthday present from heaven since we found her on Junior’s birthday. I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it… we have found Holly.” She expressed her gratitude to the investigators who had tirelessly worked to locate Holly.

Sherry Linn Green, Holly’s aunt, shared her relief at knowing that Holly had been well-cared for but was also torn emotionally by the circumstances. She expressed her belief that Holly’s mother, Tina, could now rest in peace, knowing her daughter was reuniting with her family.

Officials acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies and organizations, including the Lewisville Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had played pivotal roles in locating Holly.

Authorities have confirmed that the inquiry into the homicides of Holly’s birth parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, is still underway. If you have any information related to this case, please reach out to the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office at [email protected].