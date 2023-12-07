Who is Ingrid Coleen Lane, the New Mexico woman missing under mysterious circumstances?

Ingrid Coleen Lane of New Mexico went missing on Oct. 15, 2023. She was last seen on a remote logging road near Albuquerque when hunters helped her fix a flat tire. Since then, authorities have searched the area, but so far, few signs of the 37-year-old married woman have been found.

When she disappeared, Lane was headed to a meditation retreat at Bodhi Manda Zen Center in Jemez Springs, close to where she was last seen, KOAT.com reported. When spoken to, staff at the center said Lane arrived that day, but she left.

According to Ingrid’s husband, Louis Scuderi, Ingrid was living with recent mental health challenges. According to Ingrid’s twin sister, Kelsey Lane, however, Ingrid seemed in good spirits, and was discussing plans for the future when last they spoke.

Once reported missing, search parties with dogs, drones, and all-terrain vehicles combed the wooded area where Ingrid vanished. In the meantime, Ingrid’s car was found, seemingly abandoned in the wilderness.

What the hunters saw

via KOB 4/YouTube

As mentioned, Ingrid Lane was seen by hunters who said they helped her fix a flat tire. They said they offered to give Lane a ride back to town but she declined, telling them she was on her way to hike a nearby peak or elevation, but she didn’t specify which one. According to Lane’s husband and family, Lane was active outdoors and familiar with the area.

Further alarm was raised when Lane’s car was discovered further along the same stretch of road, with the rear window smashed. The hunters later said the window was broken when Lane was encountered. A burner phone was also discovered inside the vehicle, according to Daily Mail. Lane’s husband, Louis Scuderi, said, referring to the phone, “That’s a huge shock to me to find out” (via Daily Mail).

The canine response indicated that Lane had been in the area of her car, but before long, the dogs could no longer track her scent.

Ingrid Lane’s lung condition

As well as reported mental health challenges affecting her sleep, Ingrid Lane also lives with a lung condition, her husband said. It was not unusual for her to spend time alone, but after losing contact with Ingrid for several days, he grew concerned. Lane’s family traveled from Oregon to New Mexico to assist in the search effort. A GoFundMe has also been established to raise funds for a helicopter.

Lane’s husband, Louis Scuderi, told KOAT, “[Ingrid’s] my person. I don’t know how better to put it than that.”

Meanwhile, Lane’s twin sister, Kelsey, added, “I have not felt her presence the same way since, and I’m trying not to read into that, but it definitely makes me sad. It makes me worry. I just hope she’s OK.”