Who is Kenneth DeHart and why did he shoot a Tennessee deputy at a traffic stop?

On Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, a manhunt was underway for 42-year-old Kenneth DeHart in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Dehart was wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting that left one officer dead and another seriously injured.

The shooting happened on Feb 8. after DeHart was pulled over in a traffic stop in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville. According to reports, DeHart refused to exit his vehicle, at which time officers used a taser to no effect. At some point, DeHart pulled out a gun, shooting and striking both officers.

CBS News reports that Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, later died from his injuries. Meanwhile, 22-year-old officer Shelby Eggers was shot in the leg, but returned fire. She was treated for her injuries. DeHart was able to drive away from the scene.

DeHart was charged with murder

A #TNBlueAlert has been issued for 42 y/o Kenneth Wayne DeHart.



He is wanted by the TBI and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for Assault on two law enforcement officers.



He should be considered armed and dangerous.



He should be considered armed and dangerous. Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Kenneth DeHart has now been charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Weapon, according to the TBI. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to DeHart’s arrest. A Tennessee Blue Alert was issued, DeHart was added to TBI’s Most Wanted List, and several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in the investigation.

At a press conference, Blount County Sheriff James L. Berrong said,

“We had an officer killed tonight on a traffic stop, another female officer was shot in the leg, she returned fire. We will get this man off the streets of East Tennessee and put him behind bars.” via NBC News

What initiated DeHart’s traffic stop was unclear. WATE.com says that DeHart has an extensive criminal record dating to 2002.