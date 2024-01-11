Who is Roxanne Doucette, the woman who allegedly poisoned her husband because ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ actor Thorsten Kaye told her to?

Roxanne Doucette of Massachusetts is under investigation for trying to poison her husband with soup. And she did it because The Bold and the Beautiful actor Thorsten Kaye told her to in what was likely a catfishing scheme, court documents state.

It started when Doucette — who was 64 — called 911 for her husband, Paul Doucette, 73. When the ambulance arrived, Paul was unconscious but breathing, so he was rushed to the hospital. He later woke up. When asked what happened, Paul said his wife made him soup, but it tasted bitter. Paul’s limited toxicology report turned up nothing. NBC News says, however, they only tested for opioids, cocaine, and alcohol.

A daughter’s suspicions

With her dad in the hospital, Paul and Roxanne Doucette’s daughter went through her mother’s phone and discovered that her mom had been in contact with someone claiming to be the soap opera star Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Roxanne’s daughter reportedly discovered texts from whomever it was urging her mother to” …. get rid of your husband honey — I need you so much.” According to CBS News, when Doucett responded, she said, “made an amazing soup. Special potion. Maybe I could collect life insurance.”

Roxanne later called it a misunderstanding, and said the soup was spoiled. “I didn’t poison him. I’ve never, ever tried to poison him in any way whatsoever. I love him very, very much, and I would never try to kill anyone,” she said (via CBS News). Doucette did, however, tell the police she always wanted to meet a star and had wired the suspected catfisher $4,000.

Doucette resisted arrest

Under suspicion of her husband’s attempted murder, police tried to speak with Roxanne Doucette and gain access to her phone and other electronic devices, but she resisted. She is accused of physically assaulting several officers at the scene. Roxanne was eventually subdued and taken into custody, where she was booked for resisting arrest and assaulting and beating a police officer, among other charges. She was later released.

As of this report, Doucette had not been charged with her husband’s murder. She had, however. been ordered to stay away from her daughter and husband, and to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Referring to the Doucette case, Townsend, Massachusetts Police Chief James Sartell, said, “I just tell everybody to just kind of take a step back, take a deep breath. Think things through before you spread things, or before you think you know what’s going on. Sometimes it’s a little more complex than it seems” (via CBS News).