Who is the man accused of killing a female vampire in Siletz?

On Tues. March 12, 2024, Robert Bruce Poe of Siletz, Oregon, near the Pacific Ocean, called the police and told them he “accidentally killed his mom.” Days later, the 56-year-old told the police why he did it: He thought she was a vampire.

According to KPIC.com, when the police arrived at the scene, Poe was standing in the driveway of a home, covered in blood, holding his mother’s purse, and a letter. Poe’s mother, 79-year-old Judy Poe, was discovered dead about 250 feet away, near a PT Cruiser that appeared to be stuck in gravel on a logging road.

Judy had an implement later determined to be a broken piece of a gardening tool in her neck. Court documents said she had a “large round stake which appeared to be the broken end of a garden tool protruding from her throat.” Authorities later determined that Judy also suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Judy was declared dead later that night.

Judy was a vampire, Robert said

Once in custody, Robert Poe told the police he thought his mom was a vampire, and that she would “poke” him while he slept, causing him to wake up with blood on his sheets. He now faces charges of second-degree murder, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to Yachats News, Robert has a criminal record, including drunk driving, theft, harassment, and drug possession.

At the time of this writing, Judy Poe’s murder investigation was ongoing, and police asked for anyone who might have information to come forward.