Why was Shane Pryor on the run? The Tanya Harris murder explained

On the run for 5 days, he's now in custody, facing new charges. But what exactly was he accused of?

17-year-old Shane Pryor – the teen on the run – has been keeping America on its toes for five days since his daring escape. He slipped away from Juvenile Justice Services Center staff during a hospital trip for a hand injury. Awaiting trial for four years, this teenager stands accused in the tragic shooting of 54-year-old Tanya Harris in 2020.

Recommended Videos

At just 14, he found himself behind bars, having been there ever since — except for the days on the lam. Pryor managed a bold escape from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s emergency room parking lot, as shared by Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore in a press conference. Considered dangerous at the time of his breakout, Pryor was caught on security cameras sprinting between buildings, randomly asking passers-by for their phones before hopping into a car that swiftly took him off.

Justice still pending in Tanya Harris murder

Escaped prisoner’s mother appealing to her son

On Oct. 20 at 10 pm, Tanya Harris was discovered lifeless behind a Torresdale Avenue business, a victim of a fatal gunshot, as per the affidavit. Court documents meticulously trace her whereabouts, hanging out with a boy in a Gap-branded hoodie – later identified as Pryor – around 6 pm. Not long after, surveillance cameras snapped her in an alcove near the crime scene, flanked by two boys who quickly bolted from the area just 10 minutes later.

Five days after the murder, Shane Pryor found himself in cuffs after attempting to elude the police by providing a fake name. Investigators stated Pryor admitted to soliciting sex from Harris but shifted blame to an unknown guy clad in black, aged around 14 or 15, who allegedly fired the fatal shot. Despite his protests of innocence, Pryor faces charges of murder, conspiracy, and firearms offenses, with the judge opting for adult court over juvenile proceedings.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said:

“We believe that he is criminally responsible for a homicide. We believe that he should be held accountable for that,”

Counter to accusations, Pryor and his close ones resolutely proclaim his innocence. Attorney Paul DiMaio said that the unfair treatment and resulting despair pushed him to escape. Last week, speaking to CBS News Philadelphia, Pryor’s mother pleaded for her son to turn himself in, saying his fear of turning 18 and facing transfer to an adult prison compelled his flight:

“He’s a kid. He’s been in there since he was 14, he still has a 14-year-old mentality, even though he’s 17. He’s just terrified.”

The end of the line

Pryor captured by marshals on Sunday

Pryor’s extended escape came to an abrupt halt shortly after authorities captured his alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Michael Diggs. Accused of being Pryor’s escape chauffeur, Diggs faces charges including hindering apprehension and criminal conspiracy. The chase led marshals to Pryor, found on a SEPTA bus at 3rd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard on Sunday. Surrendering without resistance, Pryor was swiftly taken into custody, as revealed by the U.S. Marshals Service.

In a post-capture conversation with Pryor, his lawyer DiMaio sensed the weariness and frustration fueled by the looming 18th birthday. Before his audacious escape, his case blended into the stack of murder trials delayed by COVID-19.

Now, his name resonates with law enforcement, as he confronts fresh charges of escape, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension and more.