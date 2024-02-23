Why were University of Georgia classes canceled? The UGA student death, explained

It was the second campus death in two days.

The details left out of true-crime reports can sometimes be even more chilling than what’s included. On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, Laken Hope Riley was found dead on the University of Georgia campus with “visible injuries.” Foul play was suspected, and Riley was the second UGA campus death in two days.

Recommended Videos

Early on, what exactly happened to the 22-year-old was unclear. But whatever it was, campus officials canceled classes for some UGA 40,000 students all day Thursday and Friday, and school administration recommended that students travel in groups for safety.

The next day, Atlanta News First reported that three people were taken into custody at an apartment complex near the UGA campus. Police said at least one person of interest was detained and under interrogation in connection with the case, according to USA Today.

Laken Riley was a former UGA student

Special Safety Update pic.twitter.com/i1o28ZhM81 — UGA (@universityofga) February 22, 2024 via UGA/X

Laken Riley was a former UGA student who had transferred to Augusta University’s nursing program in Athens, Georgia. She didn’t return from a jog on the UGA campus. After she was reported missing by a friend around noon, campus police found her body a short time later in a wooded area near Lake Herrick, a park complex not far from UGA intramural fields.

When found, Riley was unconscious and not breathing. She had “visible injuries,” as mentioned, and paramedics declared her dead at the scene, The New York Times reported. As of this report, Riley’s exact cause of death had not been announced, pending autopsy. At the time of this writing, no further information was revealed about the people detained in connection with her death.

Campus spokesperson James Hataway said in an email,

“University of Georgia Police have identified a person of interest who is being questioned. We want to stress that this continues to be an active, ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when circumstances warrant.” via USA Today

Augusta University also canceled classes after Riley’s body was discovered.

The UGA campus suicide

The Laken Riley murder came less than two days after a freshman was found dead from suicide in Brumby Hall, a student dormitory. Authorities say there’s no connection between the two deaths, but all combined, the fatalities left UGA students rattled.

Before a person of interest was taken into custody, student Izzy Whitesides said she and her boyfriend often jog where Laken Riley’s body was recovered. “The fact that the person hasn’t been caught yet is really scary. Hence why I had somebody come walk me back to my car,” Whitesides said.

And referring to Lake Herrin, UGA student Alena Wiggins added, “It’s really beautiful and peaceful, and now I feel like it’s tainted.”