How old are the kids of ‘Stranger Things’ in each season?

The kids on Stranger Things have infiltrated secret Russian operations, battled otherworldly creatures, and experienced terrible loss — all under the age of 18. The beloved child characters are growing up right in front of viewers, and with each passing season, their appearances continue to convey the message that they aren’t little anymore. Much like the rest of showbiz, the actors and actresses who portray their characters are typically older in real life than the actual characters.

Now, with Stranger Things 4 on the horizon and premiering on Netflix on May 27, it will certainly be interesting to see how much older and wiser the core kids’ group will be. For clearer insight, let’s take a look at the change in age for the kids of Stranger Things in each season.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)

Eleven/Jane Ives is one of the most significant characters in Stranger Things. During season one, Eleven is 12 years old, 13 years old in season two, and 14 years old in season three of the sci-fi hit. In the upcoming fourth season, Eleven will be about 15 years old. In real life, Millie Bobby Brown is currently 18 years old.

Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard)

As the best friend of Will Byers and boyfriend of Eleven, Mike Wheeler has easily become a fan-favorite during the show’s success. Mike is 12 years old in season one, 13 years old in season two, and 14 years old in season three. In the upcoming fourth season, Mike will be 15 years old. In real life, Finn Wolfhard is currently 19 years old.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp)

Seen as the innocent one of the group, Will Byers is one of the more popular protagonists of the series. In season one, Will is 12 years old, 13 years old in season two, and about 14 years old in season three. In the upcoming fourth season, Will will be about 15 years old. In real life, Noah Schnapp is currently 17 years old. Additionally, Noah was the only member of the cast who was the same age as his character during the first season.

Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo)

As the comedic relief of the group and known for his lovable friendship with Steve Harrington, Dustin is an important character in the show. Dustin is 12 years old in season one, 13 years old in season two, and 14 years old in season three. In the upcoming fourth season, Dustin will be 15 years old. In real life, Gaten Matarazzo is currently 19 years old.

Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin)

Lucas Sinclair is arguably the most pragmatic one in the younger kids’ core group and an extremely likable character. In season one, Lucas is 12 years old, 13 years old in season two, and 14 years old in season three. In the upcoming fourth season, Lucas will be 15 years old. In real life, Caleb McLaughlin is currently 20 years old and the oldest of the younger kids’ group.

Maxine “Max” Mayfield (Sadie Sink)

While Max Mayfield joined the group later than the others, she is a driving force in “The Party” and is now a credible fan-favorite character. In season two, Max is 13 years old, 14 years old in season three, and she will be around 15 years old in season four. In real life, Sadie Sink is currently 19 years old.

Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson)

Erica Sinclair is the loud, overbearing younger sister of Lucas Sinclair, but she is certainly an entertaining character. Erica is 9 years old in season two, 10 years old in season three and she will be 11 years old in season four, much younger than her counterparts. In real life, Priah Ferguson is currently 15 years old.

Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer)

Kicking off the group of older kids, Nancy Wheeler is a lovable character that portrays major depth during the seasons. Nancy is 16 years old in season one, 17 years old in season two, and 17 or 18 in season three. In the upcoming fourth season, Nancy will be 19 years old. In real life, Natalia Dyer is currently 27 years old and in a relationship with fellow co-star Charlie Heaton.

Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton)

Jonathan Byers is the overprotective older brother of Will and is often labeled as a hero in Stranger Things. In season one, Jonathan is 16 years old, 17 years old in season two, and 18 years old in season three. In the upcoming fourth season, Jonathan will be 19 years old. In real life, Charlie Heaton is currently 28 years old.

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington)

At first, Steve Harrington is the resident jock of Hawkins, but eventually transforms into a lovable hero that protects his friends. Steve is 17 years old in season one, 18 years old in season two, and 19 years old in season three. In the upcoming fourth season, Steve will be about 20 years old. In real life, Joe Keery is currently 29 years old and the eldest member of the older kids’ group.

Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery)

Billy Hargrove is one of the most complicated characters in the series, first portraying a mean-spirited bully before sacrificing himself for his sister and her friends. Billy is 17 years old in season two, 18 years old in season three, and unfortunately, will not be around for season four (unless in flashbacks) since he tragically died in the season three finale. In real life, Dacre Montgomery is currently 27 years old.

Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke)

Robin is introduced in season three as the potential love interest of Steve Harrington, though the two remain friends in lieu of her sexual orientation. Robin is 17 years old in season three and she will be 18 years old in the upcoming fourth season. In real life, Maya Hawke is currently 23 years old and is the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke.