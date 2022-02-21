Where is the cast of ‘The Nanny’ now?

Nearly thirty years after its primetime television release, The Nanny has reimagined an entire new life on streaming service HBO Max. The popular ‘90s sitcom provided a lineup of star-studded celebrity guest appearances, a whirlwind of influential fashion brands, and a warm touch of nostalgic humor. The series ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999, and ultimately transformed Fran Drescher into a household name.

The Nanny follows Fran Fine, a boisterous, loud-mouthed door-to-door cosmetics saleswoman who, after her boyfriend ends their relationship, ends up on the doorstep of Maxwell Sheffield, a successful Broadway producer searching for a nanny to his three children — Maggie, Brighton, and Grace.

Over the show’s six seasons, Fran becomes a permanent fixture in the Sheffield family, sharing a mutual attraction and eventual love with Maxwell and developing a close relationship with his children. Moreover, the series focused on the enemies-turned-lovers relationship between the family’s butler, Niles, and Maxwell’s business partner, C.C. Babcock. As the charming television series continues to flourish on streaming platforms and influence an entirely new generation, many fans wonder what the beloved cast is up to today.

Fran Drescher (Fran Fine)

Before notable fame, Drescher starred in This Is Spinal Tap, Saturday Night Fever, and Stranger in Our House. Since her style and flair as Fran Fine in The Nanny, Fran has starred in several sitcoms, including leading roles in Living with Fran and Happily Divorced. In recent years, Drescher has lent her iconic voice to the animated film series Hotel Transylvania, along with a starring role in the Broadway adaptation of Cinderella. Today, she is in production of creating a Broadway musical adaptation of The Nanny. Fran has also selflessly dedicated a tremendous amount of time and resources to several charitable funds, including cancer research and HIV/AIDS-related charities.

Charles Shaughnessy (Maxwell Sheffield)

Shaughnessy memorably played Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield, which followed Shaughnessy’s most popular role as Shane Donovan in Days of Our Lives. After the ‘90s sitcom, much like Fran, Shaughnessy dabbled in voice acting, starring in the animated series Stanley. Shaughnessy also starred in Disney Channel’s Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire, and most recently played Prince Charles in Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal.

Daniel Davis (Niles the Butler)

Daniel Davis received tremendous praise for his iconic role as Niles in The Nanny. Before The Nanny, Davis was known for his appearances in Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Hunt for Red October. Following the success of the show, Davis has received minor roles in popular shows like Gotham, The Blacklist, and Elementary, and The Good Fight. Davis is also a well established theater performer, starring in plays like Noises Off and The Tempest.

Lauren Lane (C.C. Babcock)

Lauren Lane — who portrayed the vivacious villain C.C Babcock in the series — has achieved renowned success on theater stages since the beloved sitcom aired its finale episode. Most of Lane’s productions are at the Zachary Scott Theater in Austin, Texas, and include plays like August: Osage County, Harvey, and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Lane is also on the faculty of the Department of Theater and Dance at Texas State University, where she teaches an acting class.

Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield)

In The Nanny, Nicholle Tom played Maxwell’s eldest daughter, Maggie Sheffield. While working on the sitcom, Tom simultaneously received a major role in the first two Beethoven movies during the early 1990s. Tom was also cast as the voice of Supergirl on Superman: The Animated Series, along with an eventual special appearance on an episode of ​​Gotham. Recently, she starred in the thriller Blink, directed by her older sister.

Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton Sheffield)

Unlike his fellow cast members, Benjamin Salisbury’s Hollywood profile has become nearly nonexistent. The now 41-year-old actor played Maxwell’s only son, Brighton Sheffield. Following The Nanny, Salisbury has made several minor film and television appearances, including D3: The Mighty Ducks, The Oz Kids, and Teen Celebrity Jeopardy! As of 2017, Salisbury is working at Universal Studios Hollywood park as the Director of Operations.

Madeline Zima (Grace Sheffield)

Madeline Zima — who played Maxwell’s youngest daughter, Grace, in the series — has established a significant number of roles for herself since the sitcom’s end. After the success of The Nanny, Zima has become well known for her performance in cult horror film The Collector. The now 36-year-old actress has also featured roles in Californication, Perry Mason, and Marzipan, along with minor roles in Twin Peaks and the hit Netflix series You.

Renée Taylor (Sylvia Fine)

Renée Taylor memorably portrayed Sylvia Fine, Fran’s overbearing, obnoxious mother who constantly feels the need to make her presence felt. Taylor’s iconic portrayal resulted in an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Following the success of The Nanny, Taylor received a recurring role in Happily Divorced, along with a recurring guest-starring role in CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. Taylor also starred in Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Adam Sandler’s The Do-Over, Victorious, and Bob’s Burgers.

Ann Morgan Guilbert (Yetta Rosenberg)

Ann Morgan Guilbert famously portrayed Yetta Rosenberg, Fran’s chain-smoking, hopelessly-confused grandmother who delivered some of the funniest moments and one-liners in the show’s duration. Before her roaring success on The Nanny, Guilbert was already an established comedic actress for her role as Millie Helper in The Dick Van Dyke Show. Following The Nanny’s success, Guilbert scored roles in HBO’s Getting On and CBS’ Life in Pieces. Unfortunately, the beloved actress passed away in 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Rachel Chagall (Valerie Toriello)

Rachel Chagall memorably played Fran’s dimwitted, kind-hearted best friend, Val Toriello. Interestingly, Chagall is also the real life best friend of Fran Drescher, which explains why their chemistry was so organic in the show. Before the sitcom, Chagall received tremendous praise for her performance as Gabriela Brimmer in Gaby: A True Story, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Following the success of The Nanny, Chagall made several guest television appearances, including Just Shoot Me!, Strong Medicine, and What I Like About You.