1 year on, and a Marvel Disney Plus series is still guilty of delivering the most hated ending in the entire MCU
2022 may have delivered the most popularizing batch of Marvel content the MCU has ever seen, and sitting right near the top is Moon Knight. While the Oscar Isaac vehicle has a huge amount of fans out there, who love it for its oddball nature, others just never took to the show or felt it did the dark comic book character a disservice. Just days away from the first anniversary of its release, then, Marvel moaners are reaffirming that the Moon Knight finale remains the most baffling ending in the entire MCU.
In case you need reminding, Moon Knight episode 6 “Gods and Monsters” (which first hit Disney Plus on May 6, 2022) built to a point where our multi-faceted hero was on the cusp of losing everything to villain Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), only for him to black out and wake up to find he’d beaten the bad guy after all. In short, the show skipped over the big final fight that Marvel productions typically deliver in spades.
The controversial moment was brought back into conversation in response to skepticism over Vincent D’Onofrio’s claims that Daredevil: Born Again will be as brutal as the Netflix show. Many pointed to Moon Knight as Exhibit A for why that’s hard to believe.
The scene truly went viral again, though, when user @RedLReviews admitted they “laughed for 10 minutes straight” after watching it for the first time. “I couldn’t believe it that they just SKIP PAST THE CLIMAX it’s so funny.”
Some fans even hate it more than She-Hulk‘s ending. And that’s really saying something.
Maybe subverting our expectations is just… disappointing our expectations.
Moon Knights has a couple of big crimes to its name, some claim.
Imagine how cool this fight could’ve been.
Not just that but showing this fight would’ve enriched the whole show.
Even Moon Knight defenders have nothing to say in the finale’s favor.
But, hey, with season two a distinct possibility, maybe Marvel could put right their mistake next time around.
For now, though, the Moon Knight experience has definitely been eclipsed by this omission for many fans.