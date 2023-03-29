1 year on, and a Marvel Disney Plus series is still guilty of delivering the most hated ending in the entire MCU

2022 may have delivered the most popularizing batch of Marvel content the MCU has ever seen, and sitting right near the top is Moon Knight. While the Oscar Isaac vehicle has a huge amount of fans out there, who love it for its oddball nature, others just never took to the show or felt it did the dark comic book character a disservice. Just days away from the first anniversary of its release, then, Marvel moaners are reaffirming that the Moon Knight finale remains the most baffling ending in the entire MCU.

In case you need reminding, Moon Knight episode 6 “Gods and Monsters” (which first hit Disney Plus on May 6, 2022) built to a point where our multi-faceted hero was on the cusp of losing everything to villain Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), only for him to black out and wake up to find he’d beaten the bad guy after all. In short, the show skipped over the big final fight that Marvel productions typically deliver in spades.

The controversial moment was brought back into conversation in response to skepticism over Vincent D’Onofrio’s claims that Daredevil: Born Again will be as brutal as the Netflix show. Many pointed to Moon Knight as Exhibit A for why that’s hard to believe.

Still the most baffling climax to any comic book show/movie.



What were they cooking pic.twitter.com/AMv8PHmh73 — 🌘MoonBowl🌒 (@mvn2099) March 29, 2023

The scene truly went viral again, though, when user @RedLReviews admitted they “laughed for 10 minutes straight” after watching it for the first time. “I couldn’t believe it that they just SKIP PAST THE CLIMAX it’s so funny.”

I laughed for 10 minutes straight after this I couldn’t believe it that they just SKIP PAST THE CLIMAX it’s so funny https://t.co/uKeA4y0i1G — Red Has Been Upgraded (@RedLReviews) March 29, 2023

Like in the first episode, that’s fine, Steven’s our POV character and we don’t follow Marc yet. It was an effective little editing trick and kinda fun.



This was the defeat of the big bad guy that gave a hundred speeches about evil and how evil evil is and baaah — Red Has Been Upgraded (@RedLReviews) March 29, 2023

Some fans even hate it more than She-Hulk‘s ending. And that’s really saying something.

Somehow I could let slide She-Hulk resetting everything at Marvel HQ, but not this lol something just feels lazier here — N. Masterson (@raytiq_99) March 29, 2023

Maybe subverting our expectations is just… disappointing our expectations.

Literally subversion for subversion’s sake — Kung Fu Kenny (@Nevernotreadin) March 29, 2023

Moon Knights has a couple of big crimes to its name, some claim.

Yeah, I can forgive a lot of things this show does wrong. The Jewish minimization is one of the things I can't. This is the other one. — Milky 🇨🇦 (@MilkyWayGrump) March 29, 2023

Imagine how cool this fight could’ve been.

Literally skipped potentially one of the coolest fights in the mcu — Scholar of GOLB (@Sxnseiiii) March 29, 2023

Not just that but showing this fight would’ve enriched the whole show.

They had the perfect setup. For the entire show, they used Jake taking over as an insta-win button, where we’d only see the aftermath and wonder what ridiculous shit that man was capable of. And then the final fight would’ve been the perfect moment to show us, and they JUST DIDNT — Kyubayas (@Kyubayas) March 29, 2023

Even Moon Knight defenders have nothing to say in the finale’s favor.

As someone who really liked everything up to that point, episode 6 was so disappointing — Джот Джот (@TheJJ65) March 29, 2023

But, hey, with season two a distinct possibility, maybe Marvel could put right their mistake next time around.

When we see it in season 2>>> — nfk (@NightmareFredK) March 29, 2023

For now, though, the Moon Knight experience has definitely been eclipsed by this omission for many fans.