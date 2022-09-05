10 memes that perfectly capture ‘House of the Dragon’ episode three

Warning: this article contains spoilers for episode three of House of the Dragon

Fans have been given yet another new installment of House of the Dragon and as we venture further into the season things only look to be getting more intense.

As is accustomed, fans have taken to social media to air their thoughts on the new episode and plenty of these come in the form of memes. Before we get into these, make sure you’ve seen episode three of House of the Dragon as this is your final spoiler warning.

In House of the Dragon episode three, the battle of the Stepstones raged on further producing some of the show’s best moments yet and ammunition for the Daemon stans to praise their favorite Targaryen.

While Daemon was the MVP in this episode, things continued to heat up among the royal family as Otto Hightower continues to plant seeds with the goal of his new grandson Aegon one day becoming king.

This is taking place at the same time that Rhamerya is struggling with having a new sibling from her dad and her best friend. And if that wasn’t enough, her father is trying to find her a husband so there was a lot for the princess to deal with.

All of this has led to plenty of reactions from fans and here is a look at some of what they had to say.

No one can get the jump on Daemon

The Daemon fandom is out in force today

Daemon be like…

Lmao Daemon said lemme be the bait cause there ain’t no way in hell I’m letting Viserys take credit #Hotd #Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/43EY2W6MdL — ✨Moonie ✨⁷ ⟭⟬ (@Moonfaeriess) September 5, 2022

The Queen who was promised?

The white heart came to Rhaenyra 👑

The crown was and always will be hers #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/pugZTC0GPG — Nyra 🔥 (@___Ny_ra___) September 5, 2022

Westeros is a strange place…

Everyone’s reaction to Otto Hightower suggesting to marry a 2 year old #GameOfThrones #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/hfYIQGIpxG — 🌙 (@themoonpriv) September 5, 2022

When you like a song, who doesn’t want to hear it?

Okay but this scene was fucking hilarious she playing her playlist on repeat lmao#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/vpSlQcqpfe — kiara ✨ #HouseOfTheDragon (@kiiarasg_13) September 5, 2022

Someone has to be straight with him

The only dude in Westeros giving actual honest advice to the king. #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/HSKqaN738v — Tim (@Kicksburner316) September 5, 2022

The Dragon’s blood runs thick.

The heart and soul of the show #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/F9J7Fy4reY — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) September 5, 2022

You can’t trust a Lannister.

IDC what generation of Lannisters it is…my feelings STAY THE SAME #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uWETYcl4cL — Rachael Harper (@rachannexo) September 5, 2022

The show’s most hated figure.

Me every time I see Otto Hightower’s Deceitful ass: #Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/Rdz4nLwowT — Taylor Roberts (@TaylorR94854229) September 5, 2022

If you haven’t yet caught up on House of the Dragon then you can do so right now. All three episodes of the show so far are available to stream on HBO Max.