10 memes that perfectly capture ‘House of the Dragon’ episode three
Warning: this article contains spoilers for episode three of House of the Dragon
Fans have been given yet another new installment of House of the Dragon and as we venture further into the season things only look to be getting more intense.
As is accustomed, fans have taken to social media to air their thoughts on the new episode and plenty of these come in the form of memes. Before we get into these, make sure you’ve seen episode three of House of the Dragon as this is your final spoiler warning.
In House of the Dragon episode three, the battle of the Stepstones raged on further producing some of the show’s best moments yet and ammunition for the Daemon stans to praise their favorite Targaryen.
While Daemon was the MVP in this episode, things continued to heat up among the royal family as Otto Hightower continues to plant seeds with the goal of his new grandson Aegon one day becoming king.
This is taking place at the same time that Rhamerya is struggling with having a new sibling from her dad and her best friend. And if that wasn’t enough, her father is trying to find her a husband so there was a lot for the princess to deal with.
All of this has led to plenty of reactions from fans and here is a look at some of what they had to say.
No one can get the jump on Daemon
The Daemon fandom is out in force today
Daemon be like…
The Queen who was promised?
Westeros is a strange place…
When you like a song, who doesn’t want to hear it?
Someone has to be straight with him
The Dragon’s blood runs thick.
You can’t trust a Lannister.
The show’s most hated figure.
If you haven’t yet caught up on House of the Dragon then you can do so right now. All three episodes of the show so far are available to stream on HBO Max.