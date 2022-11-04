10 Netflix originals that bombed as hard as ‘Blockbuster’

Netflix’s newest series, Blockbuster, is not performing well as the streaming platform hoped for it to be. The series received a 21 percent average rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the audience thought the series was mid, giving it a score of 53 percent. The series is based on the last Blockbuster, located in Oregon, and was promoted to bank on people’s nostalgia for the old video store.

Blockbuster isn’t the only Netflix original that flopped on the platform. While the streaming company released plenty of series that were praised and renewed, there were a few that missed the mark by either audiences, critics, or both. Whether that may be due to poor execution or expected something different, here are some Netflix originals that bombed harder than Blockbuster.

10. Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris received an average audience score of 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, despite critics giving the show a fair rating. The series came out in 2020 and was criticized by fans for romanticizing Paris. Fans claimed on social media that despite hating the series, they’re still invested in the story. Despite audiences having mixed feelings about the series, Emily in Paris will be receiving third and fourth seasons.

9. Richie Rich

Richie Rich is a children’s Netflix original that didn’t sit well with fans, especially those who grew up with the franchise. Audiences gave it a 44 percent average rating, claiming that it was not worth watching and thought that Richie was spoiled rather than humbled. Odd enough, despite this show being terrible, the 1994 film adaptation of the character performed even worse, with an average audience score of 32 percent.

8. Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle is a Netflix reality series where the contestants have to abstain from any form of sexual interaction throughout the show. The series doesn’t have an average critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, fans gave it a 40 percent rating. While the show does look trashy, considering that it’s a bunch of really attractive people on a beach, the goal is to allow these contestants to learn how to make deeper connections rather than just relying on lust.

7. Tiny Creatures

Tiny Creatures is a docuseries about the everyday lives of tiny animals. While the premise may be cute and interesting, the series is scripted at most. Audiences criticized the show for being “fake” when it came to its depiction of animals, with some accusing the show of animal abuse for putting the tiny animals in stressful conditions. Audiences were also upset at the trailer as it promoted itself to be a nature documentary when in reality, it’s not. If you want to watch a true nature documentary, David Attenborough has released multiple nature series in the past that are worth watching.

6. Hype House

Would you like to watch a Netflix series about social media influencers? Because that is what Hype House is about.

The series features a lot of big names. such as Nikita Dragun and Charli D’Amelio’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson. It also includes other influencers that you may not have heard of before. The series was bombed by audiences, receiving an average score of 12 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with many of them viewing the show as “a bunch of rich kids complaining.” Maybe the series is bearable if you’re a supporter of these creators. For everyone else, it’s most likely not going to be their cup of tea.

5. Sexy Beasts

The best way to describe Sexy Beast is that it’s a series that tried to be a more intense and weirder Love is Blind. People have their faces concealed with heavy prosthetics as they embark on blind dates to see if they could love them for their personalities. However, audiences criticized the show as the people on there still looked attractive without their masks on. The show bombed on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics gave it a 23 percent rating while audiences gave it 12 percent. If you really want to watch a dating show based on personality, Love is Blind is the closest thing you’ll get.

4. Hoops

Hoops is a Netflix animated series that was bombed even harder by critics than Sexy Beasts. Critics gave the show an average rating of 14 percent, claiming that it trying too hard to be funny by using foul language. The show’s vulgarness didn’t really stick with critics, but it did with some fans. Unfortunately, the show was canceled by Netflix due to its poor performance.

3. Hard Cell

Hard Cell is a mockumentary that was loved by audiences but bombed by critics. The show was criticized for its one-dimensional characters and felt dated. However, it does have some praise. People enjoyed Catherine Tate’s performance and how it somewhat worked in the show. Luckily, people enjoyed the show, giving it an 89 percent rating, with a few hoping for a second season.

2. Disjointed

Disjointed is a Netflix sitcom series created by Chuck Lorre, the creator of Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. The series was released in 2017, as it follows multiple characters that are cannabis users. Just like Hard Cell, the show was loved by audiences, giving it a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, critics gave the series a 19 percent, claiming it was filled with stereotypes of marijuana users.

1. Insatiable

According to critics, Insatiable has to be one of the worst Netflix original series out there. With a rating of 11 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, they claimed that the series failed to tell a story that best represents plus-sized characters, labeling it offensive and unfunny. However, audiences viewed the show differently and enjoyed its outrageous nature. Despite how bad season one was, Insatiable received a second season in 2019.

Blockbuster tried to be Netflix’s next big thing, but unfortunately, it missed the mark just like every other show listed here. While each series had some sort of promise, it couldn’t escape the opinions of both critics and the general public. In the end, it’s up to Netflix to decide if these shows would continue or be shelved for good.