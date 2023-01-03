‘1899’ fans are begging for more following Netflix cancelation news

Netflix has started 2023 how they ended 2022, with them announcing the cancelation of series 1899 which made the top ten charts its natural habitat.

The German sci-fi horror which fused itself with mystery was a surprise hit for Netflix in the backend of 2022 — but found itself at the end of the remorseless scythe just days into the New Year. Critically well-received and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences, it’s no shock fans have been left disappointed following the axing.

Fans are letting Netflix know their fury, with Twitter incensed by the decision. Similarly to the cancelation of the much venerated Warrior Nun in Dec. 2022, audiences feel Netflix set the series up for failure by releasing it so close to the catastrophic hit of Wednesday with Jenna Ortega.

1899 getting cancelled after literally being at the top of Netflix’s daily charts for weeks after release and then only dropping to two because of Wednesday which they ALSO haven’t renewed yet doesn’t make any sense to me pic.twitter.com/7qOs3KBHAX — paul (@paulswhtn) January 2, 2023

1899 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with its creators voicing their intent for further seasons which will now not be realized – at least not at Netflix. Greenlighting a mystery series and fully well knowing it ends on a cliffhanger but then canceling it feels like some sort of masochistic power play from the streaming giant.

netflix canceling 1899 after THAT ending will forever be my villain origin story bye pic.twitter.com/94Uk4Og11Q — liz (@taowille) January 2, 2023

Some believe if 1899 goes down, it should grasp to Wednesday and force it down alongside it as a last act of pettiness. There’s discussion to be had about how Netflix’s rapid-fire release schedule leads to diluting the numbers for each individual series. Wednesday was the platform’s biggest ever release, so it’s no shock other shows looked small in comparison.

if 1899 is gone then i want wednesday to go down with it idgaf https://t.co/HIR7aWQqVv — azhar (@mcstardently) January 2, 2023

Or it’s all just another chapter in self-sabotage from Netflix, who seem hellbent on scoring own goals whenever they possibly can. No other major streaming service has seen this many negative headlines come out despite massive subscriptions.

warrior nun canceled, 1899 canceled, wednesday probably moving to a different platform, no more password sharing, higher prices, ads… tell me it wasn't netflix's plan to self sabotage themselves because this is exactly how it looks like lmao — nico 🍒 (@petitelecomte) January 2, 2023

1899 is the latest tombstone to join the Netflix graveyard, even though its striking premise lends itself so well to continuation and garnering viewership well beyond its initial release. Good word of mouth? What’s that?

1899 WONT BE RENEWED THEY HAD PLANS FOR S2 AND S3 IM CRYING NO WAY I CANT BYE pic.twitter.com/TK2tdAAeU0 — ana 🜃 (@anadalau) January 2, 2023

1899 is genuinely one of the best shows Netflix has produced over the last few years.



So much potential just pissed away, yet again.



Why even bother getting invested in anything they release when they keep cancelling everything good?



Netflix is run by actual fucking morons. https://t.co/Bhs4kIAoF0 — Cynical Reviews (@Cynical_CJ) January 2, 2023

netflix cancelled 1899 i already hate this year pic.twitter.com/YTgslpuISv — footnotes (@danoenthusiast) January 2, 2023

1899 will remain available to stream on Netflix despite cancelation.