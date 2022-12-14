Thanks to ‘Warrior Nun’, fans are noticing a sinister theme among Netflix’s canceled shows

The cancelation of Warrior Nun has had many people begin to notice a very unscrupulous and troubling theme emerging across Netflix’s canceled shows.

Warrior Nun, based on a knowingly nutty Amerimanga series of the same name, was a sleeper hit for Netflix over its two seasons. The absurdity of its premise was matched with incredibly hardcore fans who learnt to love the show very quickly. Starring Alba Baptista, its second season looks to be its absolute last.

Canceled without much expanation, fans have been speculating on something in particular about the decision. Why does it always seem to be shows with LGBTQ+ representation at the forefront? Warrior Nun proudly featured lesbian relationships and its fanbase became a safe space for queer people.

Other shows canceled by the streaming giant this year included several more on-screen queer couplings and gender diverse characters. Curious how none of them get renewed for another season, isn’t it? We cannot say for certain this is why they got canned, but after a while of looking you start to see distressing patterns.

what do all these shows have in common i wonder…. pic.twitter.com/zlKuegVehW — CLOSED (@sapphosz) December 13, 2022

Sapphic relationships seem to be frequently in the firing line, with depictions of women in relationships with other women not looking safe. As much as film and TV has advanced since the 70s, it still feels like a lot of old attitudes remain.

this is not about views, warrior nun did so well without any kind of promo, this is about netflix cancelling again and again shows with sapphic couples #savewarriornun pic.twitter.com/jhW0J9Rqie — sister mónica (@juliettespuppy) December 13, 2022

warrior nun has an amazing story, with really good character developments, incredible visuals and a beautiful love between two girls, i’m not forgiving netflix never #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/2QHuJMeOan — sister mónica (@juliettespuppy) December 13, 2022

Do you know what these series have in common? They were all cancelled, they all have saphic representation and they are all led by women. This is Netflix #WarriorNun #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/UnL1XjaL5X — day 🇦🇷 🏹 (@ItsMe_our) December 13, 2022

Netflix’s decision for Warrior Nun is also very odd considering how its fanbase has been so vocal, and in general how strong its viewership has been. Since its second season debuted in November, it remained firmly in the service’s top ten most viewed programs – only falling out in the first week of December. Up against the likes of Wednesday, The Watcher, Dahmer, and many more, it’s an impeccable showing.

warrior nun being canceled is so disappointing. i hate that it's not surprising at this point too. LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and even female-led shows are seemingly held to a higher (and apparently unattainable) standard. this same audience should not have to live through this every 👏 time — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) December 13, 2022

Warrior Nun could still be saved by another streaming service, with many more out there which would be clamoring to get a fanbase as dedicated as Baptista’s show. The series will remain available to stream from Netflix until further notice.