Fame is a fickle thing. Sometimes celebrities fall out of the spotlight just as fast as they get into it, at other points they change up what they are known for with a new project, and, now, Sean Combs (Diddy) is set to do so with a rap peer on a new TV talk show.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting today the musician and producer who has gone by multiple names will be teaming up with Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena on an interview series which will be shot in a documentary-style format. Lebron James is involved as a producer, the pilot for the show will air on Starz, and Cartagena says the idea will quickly capture the public once it broadcasts.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television. With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz, and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you don’t know who I know!”

Cartagena has ventured into television moreso in recent years along with broadcasting via social media services. He has done a nightly effort on Instagram where he has interviewed figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Alicia Keyes, is developing a pilot about his life for the network as well, and, Combs says he is an authentic voice who will create a smash hit for terrestrial broadcasting.

“I’m excited to partner with Starz and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television. Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

The unnamed pilot does not have a release date as of this story’s filing. Others involved include Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron as executive producers. Alice Dickens-Koblin is overseeing the project on behalf of the network’s unscripted programs division. As for Combs, he has previously appeared in work like Monster’s Ball, Made, A Raisin in the Sun and Get Him to the Greek in 2010.