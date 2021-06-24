3 Major Star Wars Characters Rumored For The Book Of Boba Fett

As you’d expect from a series that’s being billed as The Mandalorian Season 2.5, there’s been no shortage of rumors that plenty of familiar faces associated with Din Djarin’s adventures will be dropping by The Book of Boba Fett when the latest Star Wars streaming series premieres on Disney Plus this coming December.

While set photos from the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have been making the rounds online regularly, Lucasfilm have managed to keep the small screen spinoff almost completely under wraps. In fact, no cast members have been officially announced as of yet other than Temuera Morrison’s titular antihero and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, and there’s not even been any news on who’s writing and/or directing other than Robert Rodriguez helming at least a couple of episodes, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni joining him as executive producers.

Boba Fett Gets His Own Awesome Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the lack of concrete information hasn’t done anything to dampen the speculation, and in the last couple of weeks alone we’ve heard Mando, Timothy Olpyhant’s Cobb Vanth and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga named as potential candidates to cameo. However, a new report has doubled down by claiming that three massive Star Wars favorites will show up in The Book of Boba Fett.

As per the rumor we’ll be getting Luke Skywalker and his new buddy Grogu, as well as Grand Admiral Thrawn. There’s no word on how they’re supposed to slot into the narrative, but it’s not as if Boba and Luke don’t have previous, while The Mandalorian confirmed that Thrawn is on his way eventually. Obviously, don’t take it as gospel quite yet, but bringing in a trio of heavy hitters into The Book of Boba Fett would continue the theme of lacing the Disney Plus output with unabashed fan service.