A beloved teen show is now streaming in full on Paramount Plus. This Wednesday, Dec. 22, all six seasons of MTV’s Teen Wolf are available to watch on the platform. The popular supernatural drama series, which serves as a loose adaptation of the 1985 film of the same name starring Back to the Future’s Michael J. Fox, ran for 100 episodes from 2011 to its conclusion in 2017.

Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, a regular high school student from the monster-laden Californian town of Beacon Hills. The night before his sophomore year begins, he’s bitten by a werewolf and starts to become one himself, transforming his life. Scott will have to work out how to deal with his savage side, balance his school and love life, and protect his hometown from supernatural threats.

The series is famous for making a household name of Dylan O’Brien, who plays fan-favorite Stiles Stillinski, Scott’s loyal best friend. The supporting cast also includes Crystal Reed (Swamp Thing) as Scott’s love interest/werewolf hunter Allison Argent, Holland Roden (Escape Room) as popular girl Lydia Martin, Colton Haynes (Arrow) as jock Jackson Whittemore, and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois) as brooding older werewolf Derek Hale.

Teen Wolf‘s arrival on Paramount Plus comes just a couple of months after we learned that the streamer is working on a revival movie that will check in on the characters in adulthood. Posey, Roden, and a few others have confirmed their involvement, while O’Brien has heavily hinted at his return on social media. While we wait for that to get here, Superman & Lois season 2 will offer its own little TW reunion as Ian Bohen (who played Derek’s evil uncle Peter) joins the cast of The CW series opposite Hoechlin.

Teen Wolf is yours to binge on Paramount Plus now.