During the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor — where Gerry Turner found true love with the one and only Theresa Nist, presenting her with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring — an announcement from host Jesse Palmer post-proposal left fans of The Bachelor franchise “stunned.”

During the “After The Final Rose” segment of the episode, Palmer — the face of The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise — revealed that Turner and Nist would be getting married on live television in an event called The Golden Wedding, which is set to air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC tomorrow (January 4), with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Naturally, The Golden Bachelor lovers were oozing with delight, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their excitement for the one-of-a-kind function.

“Alright they got me, a televised golden wedding IS pretty exciting. #GoldenBachelor” “I cannot believe we are about to have a LIVE Golden Bachelor Wedding. I am PLEASED. #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor” “I’ve been Team Theresa since their first date at the diner. I’m so happy for her and Gerry. And I’m so excited to see their wedding! #GoldenBachelor”

With The Golden Wedding right around the corner, fans of the franchise have dozens of queries — such as when, where, and how to watch Turner and Nist tie the knot — but one question has been asked over and over again: Which The Golden Bachelor contestants will attend The Golden Wedding?

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist themselves spilled the tea in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Photo via ABC/Craig Sjodin

When asked who viewers can expect to see at The Golden Wedding, the couple sang like birds, admitting that anywhere from 100 to 150 people will be in attendance, excluding those who will be tuning in from the comfort of their own homes.

Theresa: “We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there. We don’t know who’s going to be able to make it… There will be people there from Bachelor Nation and then our close family and friends.” Gerry: “We want it to have the feel of a celebration, a big happy family that gets extended to our very best friends. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

As mentioned, all of the girls from The Golden Bachelor were invited to The Golden Wedding — despite individuals like Kathy Swarts having a vendetta against Theresa Nist — but we will just have to wait and see who actually takes the trip to La Quinta, California…

Speaking of Gerry Turner’s former girlfriends, one contestant from The Golden Bachelor has a role within the wedding that is even larger than simply an attendee. Given the fact that she has been officiating for over a decade, Susan Noles will officiate The Golden Wedding, and she seriously cannot contain her excitement.

Susan: “The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show. Gerry’s my buddy and now Theresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth, but I’m really glad they did… The opportunity to do this is so special. It’s because of the bond between the three of us, and I love doing it for people that I care about… With the wedding, I just couldn’t be any more excited. It’ll be sweet, and funny, and meaningful. It’s a little bit of everything, and that’s what I love to do.”

Nonetheless, while we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come tomorrow — mostly to see which of the women from The Golden Bachelor decide to show up — to relive the engagement between Gerry and Theresa, you can stream the must-see finale of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu.