A bombshell new ‘Yellowstone’ trailer teases the civil war that could change the Dutton game for good

Saddle your horse and draw out your lasso, because the Dutton family is going all out to preserve what’s theirs in this new trailer for the final season of Yellowstone.

It has been an excruciating wait, folks. Exactly two years if you count from the last time a Yellowstone season began airing on Paramount Network. But for better or worse, and despite a long period of limbo and a scattering of rumors regarding Kevin Costner’s falling out with Taylor Sheridan, the show getting canceled, and any conceivable story in between, everyone’s favorite television drama is coming back with 6 more episodes to bring the tale of the Dutton family, or at least this particular chapter of it, to a close.

That’s right; Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is premiering in less than a month on November 10. It will consist of 6 episodes, and is said to be the final chapter in the story. You can check out the newly released trailer down below.

John Dutton is preparing to go on his last ride. Kayce appears to be allying himself with the Broken Rock Indians, and Beth Dutton is her usual savage self, getting up to mischief and showing everyone who dares so much as to look her way that she has a mean right hook. The trailer augurs plenty of violence and numerous confrontations. As usual, it looks like there’ll be epic rides across the lush Montanan landscape and plenty of cowboy brooding, chiefly from Costner’s John Dutton.

In fact, I’m half-expecting the series to end with a dramatic soliloquy given by John, at the twilight of his life like a proper Shakespearean character, so full of folly and regret and hubris, yet serene knowing that the end has come. But then, we could always be surprised with a twist. As has been proven in the past, it’s not beyond Taylor Sheridan to subvert expectations now and again.

What we do know for certain, however, is that Kevin Costner won’t be returning for any more Yellowstone outings in the future. The show will be succeeded by a sequel series tentatively titled 2024 or The Madison, rumored to star Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer in lead roles. There’ve also been rumors of Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams negotiating to join the series. Whether or not the sequel will feature any familiar characters — or I should say, any survivors, given this new trailer — is still up in the air.

The story of Yellowstone and all its numerous spinoffs — including 1883 starring Tim McGraw and 1923 starring Harrison Ford — centers around the Dutton family and their trials in the harsh contemporary-Western landscape of Montana. Sheridan has already explored eras like the post-Civil War South as well as the Great Depression. The main series, taking place during the modern day, featured an ensemble of actors in the Dutton family as they dealt with a world leaving them and their way of life fast behind.

You can stream all five seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock ahead of the final season’s premiere in November.

