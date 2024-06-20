Will Kevin Costner return to ‘Yellowstone’ in season 5, part 2?

Whether we love Yellowstone or think of it as That Show Our Parents (And All Our Parents’ Friends) Love, there’s no question it brought Kevin Costner more fame than ever before. Since the shocking announcement of his departure, we’re now itching to know if he’ll somehow return in season 5, part 2, which will begin airing in November 2024.

Everyone who watches Yellowstone adores it, so it’s no surprise that there are many spinoffs. While we re-watch part 1 in preparation, we want to know if we can look forward to seeing Kevin Costner round out John Dutton’s storyline in part 2, or simply leave it where he left it.

Is Kevin Costner coming back to Yellowstone?

While fans would love to see Kevin Costner play John Dutton III again in Yellowstone season 5, part 2, there are no official plans to make this happen.

However, it is possible that might happen, although Costner says it would need to be “under the right circumstances.” In a June 2024 interview on Today, Costner called Yellowstone “important” and that he would “love to” come back.

“I’ve supported that thing and I’ve loved it. It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances. Saying there’s a chance, there’s always a chance. I love the thing. You’ve got to be really clear about that.”

When Kevin Costner exited Yellowstone after season 5, part 1, there was a lot of talk about why he did that. According to People, he explained that the shooting schedule for the TV drama didn’t work for him since he was already scheduled to star in Horizon: An American Saga. However, he later said that wasn’t entirely the reason wwhy and he already knew his time playing his character had come to an end. The plot thickens.

Costner told People that showrunner Taylor Sheridan initially said Yellowstone was going to be “one season” as if it was “a long movie.” Costner wanted to appear in seasons 1 through 3 and then said, “There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months.”

While we’re endlessly fascinated by the behind-the-scenes stories about Yellowstone, we’re also eager to see more of life on the massive ranch, and all that beautiful scenery. If we see Kevin Costner in season 2, part 5, it would definitely make the end of the series that much sweeter.

