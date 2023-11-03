What are the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs ‘1944’ and ‘2024?’

Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season will conclude with new episodes beginning in November 2024, and while fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to the series that got us hooked on the Dutton family, there is a bit of solace to help heal our hurt.

There are two spinoffs coming, or rather, another prequel and a continuation of a story we already know and love, and despite our dreams that John Dutton would carry us through years of continued storytelling. Alas, it’s not in the cards for us, but the recent announcement that the end is coming also greeted fans with the news that 1944 is forthcoming, as is 2024.

While it is more than clear that Kevin Costner’s run on the series will meet some type of end with the completion of Yellowstone, there are characters we hope to see more from in the future. The likes of Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, Kayce Dutton, and even some ranch hands still have a lot of life left in them and many stories to tell. We’re not exactly sure what may sit on the horizon, but we certainly hope it’s a lot of adventure.

So, what exactly do the new shows have in store for us, and what has been said about them so far? Let’s take a look.

What are the upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs, 1944 and 2024?

Fans knew that the idea of 1944 was in the works for months now, but 2024 is a new announcement entirely, and while Sheridan is a man who keeps his cards close to his chest, fans are anticipating that Matthew McConaughey will join one of the soon-to-air Yellowstone spinoffs — and it is being theorized that 2024 will be the one he joins.

The series is said to “feature new cast members and locations with some crossover characters as well,” as Variety reports, and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for new details as they come along, but don’t begin looking for them just yet.

Audiences still have several episodes of the flagship series to enjoy before the Duttons, as we know and love them, say goodbye. After that, an expansive new realm will open up. Viewers will be transported to the days of Dutton’s past once more as family members navigate through another chapter of their tumultuous yet beautiful story. As we look ahead to 2024, we know that we’ll get to meet new characters who will soon interact with some of the characters we know now, and we can’t wait to see that as it unfolds.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, says that the thrilling global success of Yellowstone is thrilling, and there’s only more excitement on the horizon:

“The global success of ‘Yellowstone’ continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios, and we can’t wait to bring ‘1944’ and ‘2024’ to audiences everywhere.”

Here’s to the Yellowverse, the Dutton family, and a lot of magic on the horizon.