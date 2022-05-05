A Marvel fan account on Twitter decided that today was a prime opportunity for symposium-level discourse with neither the order nor the conclusiveness that you would find in the real thing; they asked users to rank the six Marvel Disney Plus shows from best to worst.
The account, Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips, posed the question alongside a photo with posters from all the MCU shows that are available to stream on Disney Plus right now, which consists of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight.
Fans, of course, were quick to make their rankings heard.
It appears that Loki is the popular choice for the fan favourite, which isn’t terribly surprising given how beloved the titular demigod is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show also helped to establish the existence of the multiverse, as well as Kang the Conquerer, who is set to be the next “big bad” of the MCU. Truly, Loki was a pivotal series.
For some, though, the role that the Time Variance Authority played in Loki was precisely why the series placed dead last for them.
On the other end of the popularity spectrum is What If…?, the lone animated entry of the MCU. The animated anthology approach may have something to do with it, as it makes for an enormous departure from what MCU fans are used to, as well as throwing into question whether the series had any impact on the mainline universe at all. But, with a teaser of Captain Carter recently popping up in a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, that question may come with a very positive answer.
Fans will have to remake their lists come June 8 later this year, when the seventh Marvel series, Ms. Marvel, premieres on Disney Plus.