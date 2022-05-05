A Marvel fan account on Twitter decided that today was a prime opportunity for symposium-level discourse with neither the order nor the conclusiveness that you would find in the real thing; they asked users to rank the six Marvel Disney Plus shows from best to worst.

Rank the six Disney+ Marvel series pic.twitter.com/5aCBgSfWjr — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) May 4, 2022

The account, Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips, posed the question alongside a photo with posters from all the MCU shows that are available to stream on Disney Plus right now, which consists of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight.

Fans, of course, were quick to make their rankings heard.

Loki

Moon Knight

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Hawkeye

Wandavision

What if..? — danko (@dankymk_) May 5, 2022

1.Loki

2.Moonknight

3.Wandavision

4.Hawkeye

5.winter soldier

6.What if — Sradha Sradha (@SradhaSradha8) May 5, 2022

1. moon knight

2. loki

3. wandavision

4. hawkeye

5. falcon and winter soldier

6. what if — saw MoM (@hexxtechs) May 4, 2022

Personal enjoyment list, not that I don’t like the lower ones… just liked the tops more than the others!



1. Loki

2. WandaVision

3. Moon Knight

4. Falcon and Winter Solider

5. What If

6. Hawkeye — Caleb Vance (@therealCalebV) May 5, 2022

It appears that Loki is the popular choice for the fan favourite, which isn’t terribly surprising given how beloved the titular demigod is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show also helped to establish the existence of the multiverse, as well as Kang the Conquerer, who is set to be the next “big bad” of the MCU. Truly, Loki was a pivotal series.

For some, though, the role that the Time Variance Authority played in Loki was precisely why the series placed dead last for them.

1/2) Not sure how I would rank the others but Loki is automatically last because it openly spat in the face of the entire Infinity Saga by saying there was no free will and it was all "predetermined" which undermines all the sacrifices various people made throughout the MCU. — Melodramatic Manatee (@DramaticManatee) May 5, 2022

On the other end of the popularity spectrum is What If…?, the lone animated entry of the MCU. The animated anthology approach may have something to do with it, as it makes for an enormous departure from what MCU fans are used to, as well as throwing into question whether the series had any impact on the mainline universe at all. But, with a teaser of Captain Carter recently popping up in a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, that question may come with a very positive answer.

Fans will have to remake their lists come June 8 later this year, when the seventh Marvel series, Ms. Marvel, premieres on Disney Plus.