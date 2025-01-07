A cult classic supernatural drama you’d probably forgotten about is getting a reboot more than a decade later

The 2010s had no shortage of supernatural drama for fans to get obsessed with, and while shows like Supernatural and Vampire Diaries dominated the screens of many, plenty of other cult favorites came and went — one of which now looks to be making a comeback. Grimm.

Recommended Videos

Grimm was one of the supernatural horror series that quietly succeeded in the shadow of the other major players. This series began back in 2011 and told unique stories in a modern setting that were loosely based on a collection of fairy tales written by the Brothers Grimm. Of course, there were some huge differences in how they were shown on screen (since no one has Rapunzel-length hair).

Running for six seasons before its conclusion in 2017, Grimm received lots of praise from critics and audiences alike. In fact, its average Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatotes is an excellent 89 percent. However, it seems the series will have another chance to top that altogether, as rumors are circulating that a reboot is on the way. However, there’s a kicker. This time it will be a film.

Image via NBC

Deadline claims that sources have confirmed that Peacock is developing a reboot of the 2011 NBC series. Their sources also claim that Josh Berman will be writing the reboot movie, with production assistance from the team who worked on the original show. While this will be Berman’s first time working on Grimm, he has plenty of experience writing crime shows, including CSI, Vanished, and The Mob Doctor, so his skills should transfer well into the detective setting of the fantasy drama.

Right now, it’s too early to know for sure what the Grimm movie will be about or whether or not it will bring back the show’s original cast. Deadline does mention they’re hearing that it will have plenty of ties to the show for longtime fans, but will still be accessible enough for those who haven’t yet binged through the series.

If you were a big fan of Grimm, then the news just keeps getting better, as there is also talk that this movie could launch a completely new franchise. That means this supernatural drama could be back in a big way in the next few years, but we’ll have to wait and see to know for sure.

via NBC

This isn’t the first time there has been mention of a follow-up to the original Grimm series. In fact, right after it concluded, a new spinoff entered development that would have introduced a female Grimm to lead its cast. However, it seems that show never quite got to the production stage, so no happily ever after was granted.

It seems 2025 will be an exciting year for fans of Grimm, with more rumors of this movie likely to trickle out in the coming months. However, it’s also perfect for newcomers, as since there’s no release information about the movie and you’ve still got plenty of time to get caught up on everything that happened during the original series. If you’re a newcomer looking to see what the hype is about, or a longtime fan just hoping to rewatch the show, then you can stream all six seasons on Prime Video right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy