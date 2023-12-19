Will there be a ‘Supernatural’ season 16?

Much like its main characters, Supernatural is one of those TV shows that just refuses to die.

After 15 long years on air, the CW series came to an end in 2020, finally putting the Winchester brothers to rest. For a large portion of fans (myself included), the show’s conclusion was a long time coming. I mean, I think we can all agree that things were never the same after season 5, and while there were some good moments in later seasons, the early ones bring up the most fondness. Still, many of us persisted, moved by love for Supernatural‘s charismatic characters.

It’s understandable, then, why some fans would want to see Supernatural return. When you’ve been invested in a show for so many years, watching the expansion of its universe and the development of its characters, it can be hard to let go completely. The same can clearly be said about some cast members, who have shown their interest in remaining tied to the franchise. One quick look at Jensen Ackles’ involvement in The Winchesters is proof of that.

Of course, the wishes and hopes of fans and cast members aren’t always enough to bring a series back from the dead. (We’re still waiting on season 4 of Hannibal, after all.) However, it seems like we’re closer than ever to a Supernatural revival.

Is Supernatural coming back for season 16?

Image via The CW

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation that Supernatural will come back for a 16th season. Don’t panic, though. Just because an announcement is lacking, it doesn’t mean that there are no plans for a revival.

At the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention, actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who portrayed Sam and Dean in Supernatural, spoke about potentially bringing their characters back for another rodeo. “I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back, and the actors are back, that we all get together,” Padalecki said, as reported by Collider. To this, Ackles added that talks are being had about the subject.

While we have no idea how well those conversations are going, the fact that they’re happening at all seems promising. This means that fans should be keeping their eyes and ears peeled for more information, as there’s a chance that they might get some happy news soon enough.

Naturally, not everyone will be on board with the idea of bringing the show back, especially after seeing how the story was wrapped up. If done right, though, a Supernatural revival could breathe some fresh air into the franchise, and perhaps restore it to its former spooky glory.