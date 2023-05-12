Jensen Ackles rallies the troops to bring a gory franchise back from the dead

Fifteen years of starring in Supernatural just wasn’t enough for Jensen Ackles, who immediately jumped on the opportunity to executive produce its prequel, The Winchesters. The CW, however, appears to be done with the horror franchise and wasted little time taking a page from Netflix’s book, canceling the show after only one season.

This naturally gave the show no room to properly expand its story, meaning viewers are now left hanging after the finale’s juicy revelation. Upon hearing the news, Ackles took to Twitter, launching a campaign to find the series a new home. Fans heard the call to action, and quickly got to work trending the hashtag #SaveTheWinchesters.

Later, the cast of The Winchesters joined the cause, urging fans of the show to keep using the hashtag. Ackles himself appeared in the video, claiming there is still work to be done in the Supernatural universe. Naturally, seeing everyone involved in the project eager to return to it got viewers even more pumped up.

One might argue it’s time to let what’s dead stay that way. It’s not like Ackles is left out of a job following this cancelation; in fact, the actor has enough projects to keep him afloat in the future. Nevertheless, the mixed responses this spin-off received from Supernatural fans are not enough to squelch some gore-enthusiasts’ desire to see the story through. And if we’re honest, the involvement of franchise veterans like Jim Beaver and Ruth Connel certainly helps the nostalgic factor driving a huge part of the fandom.

If we take a look at the Warrior Nun campaign, which has been going on for months with no success despite the show’s numbers, it’s hard to determine if The Winchesters will find a way to survive. Hope is the last one to die, though, and fans are more than willing to try.