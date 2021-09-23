A Gal Gadot Docuseries Is Coming To Disney Plus Next Month

A recent Gal Gadot docuseries is coming to Disney Plus in just a couple of weeks. Disney has announced that National Geographic documentary miniseries, Impact with Gal Gadot, will be making its way to the streaming platform on Wednesday, October 6th. The show, which premiered on network TV back in April, is already available to watch on the service in Australia and New Zealand, but this will mark its streaming debut in the United States.

Impact is a six-part series presented by Gal Gadot which details the powerful stories of six women from across North and South America who are making an extraordinary impact on their communities. As the official synopsis puts it:

“Despite living in areas marred by violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, oppression, and natural disasters, these brave women remain undeterred as they dare to dream, stand out, speak up and lead. The women featured in each short film come from very different backgrounds – across Brazil, Puerto Rico, Michigan, California, Louisiana and Tennessee – yet they are all connected by their unwavering determination and commitment to improving the lives of the people around them.”

You can check out the trailer for the series at the top of the page.

Thanks to her iconic role as Wonder Woman in Warner Bros.’s DC universe, Gadot isn’t known for her collaborations with Disney, though she did voice Shank, a kind of parody of her Fast & Furious role, in 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Internet. The studio is also currently sitting on a major movie that she stars in. Death on the Nile was made when 20th Century Fox was still a thing, but Disney’s held up its release due to the pandemic. It’s supposed to be coming in February 2022, but the Agatha Christie adaptation has become a “we’ll only believe it when we see it” situation.

Elsewhere, the Israeli actress will next be seen in Netflix’s flashy action-comedy Red Notice, opposite fellow Hollywood heavy-hitters Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, which arrives on November 12th. Gal Gadot is also set to team up with Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins again for Cleopatra and play a secret agent in spy thriller Heart of Stone. Not to mention she’s portraying Hedy Lamarr in an AppleTV+ series.