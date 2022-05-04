A Marvel cult classic just quietly got a 4K UHD upgrade on Disney Plus

As We Got This Covered previously reported, there were talks that The Defenders saga, which had recently migrated from Netflix to the Disney Plus platform, would have better quality versions coming “soon.” Now, we can safely confirm that these 4K UHD versions are slowly but surely making themselves available to stream on Disney Plus — starting with Daredevil.

Currently, Daredevil is the only confirmed announcement, but the others, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, are surely close behind, especially as Marvel fans anxiously await the upgrades. It was confirmed by users on Reddit that Daredevil is now available in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, HDR10 on Disney Plus, surely representing the best-quality version of the show to date.

Starring Charlie Cox as Matthew Murdock, Attorney at Law, and Hell’s Kitchen’s resident superhero, Daredevil was sadly canceled after three seasons in November 2018. However, given its new home in the Disney Plus catalog, there can be no ruling out the possibility that Daredevil will be renewed for another season in the near future. Hopefully, someone will dust off the prototype scripts and get to work. If not, the Marvel fans might riot. The Defenders saga has grown exceedingly popular over recent months, and the masses are crying out for renewals left and right.

Only time will tell if those prayers are answered, but in the meantime, fans can catch Charlie Cox’s MCU debut as Matt Murdock, at the very least (the horns, sadly, don’t come out), in Spider-Man: No Way Home, available now via streaming, rental and DVD/Blu-ray.