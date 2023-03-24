A Marvel legend not seen in the MCU for 5 years casually confirms an imminent return

When fans talk about Marvel legends, one name that doesn’t often come up but really should is Laurence Fishburne. Whatever you may say about Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (and it’s probably all deserved), The Matrix icon was the perfect choice to voice Norrin Radd. Likewise, he was a welcome addition to the MCU as Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Not to mention he’s hilarious as a surprisingly flamboyant Beyonder in the currently airing Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — which he also co-created.

So it should be exciting news that Fishburne is making a surprise return to the filling in that sandwich of his Marvel career very soon. While promoting John Wick: Chapter Four, the ever-busy actor casually let slip that we’ll be seeing him back as Bill Foster in the upcoming second season of multiversal animated anthology series What If…?

As captured in the above interview clip, Fishburne perhaps said more than he should’ve done to Brandon Pope TV. When questioned about Foster’s absence from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the star remarked, “Bill Foster shows up in What If…? Yeah yeah, Bill Foster shows up in What If…? as Giant-Man, actually.” Well, that’s news to us! Fishburne’s lucky this interview took place in an enclosed environment so Marvel’s snipers weren’t able to get to him before he could spill the spoilery tea.

It would’ve been a crime if Marvel Studios never got around to depicting Foster as his comic book alter ego Giant-Man, so it only makes sense that this is how he’ll return in What If…?‘s second run. As for whether Bill’s variant will be a good guy or evil, like the Dark Hank Pym/Yellowjacket from the first season, we’ll have to wait and see. Just as we await concrete news on the show’s release date.