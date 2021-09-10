A Marvel Show Was Cancelled For Being “Too Gay” According To Showrunner

There are a lot of sad reasons for a show to get canceled, but it’s extra depressing when it might have been the result of bigotry. It seems that New Warriors, which would have featured a Marvel fan-favorite character Squirrel Girl, was canceled by a “rich, straight, Brentwood turd” for being “too gay”

In now-deleted Tweets archived by Pink News, showrunner Kevin Biegel said:

“There’s a show we wrote a few years ago. It was very proudly gay. A singular power that be killed the show. Because it was too gay. A rich, straight, Brentwood turd. He got fired for being vile at his company. We, on the other hand, live. #NewWarriors.”

There was a #NewWarriors show.@kbiegel says the show was canceled before airing: "A singular power that be killed the show. Because it was too gay. A rich, straight, Brentwood turd."



That exec has since been fired.



Biegel shared these pics from the show. pic.twitter.com/c6WzUD3UpD — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) September 9, 2021

“I have nights where I can’t fall asleep because I get so mad we couldn’t have characters say stuff like this,” he said about the line, “Black. Queer. Powered.” Fans theorized this may have involved Jeph Loeb who was fired after being accused of racism while working on Iron Fist and other Marvel properties but Biegel confirmed this wasn’t the case.

It doesn’t look like we’re going to get lucky and see New Warriors brought back any time soon without a ton of luck, but now at least fans know why the show was supposedly canceled.