A New Netflix Thriller Series Is Dominating The Platform

Netflix has brought a ton of new content to its Halloween line of shows, and there is much more to come. One series seems to be dominating the platform since its launch earlier this week, and it’s called Squid Game.

The Korean game show-inspired thriller series boasts a unique premise, plenty of striking visuals, and intense moments to compliment.

Following the story Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by actor Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game finds Seong in some serious debt and also forced to sign over his organs if he isn’t able to repay the fee. Desperate for money, he is approached by a strange individual who offers him a considerable amount of money to attend a multiple-day event playing children’s schoolyard games. Things aren’t quite what they seem, however, and once he and other contestants arrive, things take a turn for the worse.

The series dropped its entire first season on the streaming platform, making it the perfect show to binge over a weekend. Each episode goes for an hour and there are nine in total to watch. With its popularity, it could inspire more seasons to come in the future, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Squid Game is unlike anything else on Netflix and takes clear inspiration from films like Saw. If you’re looking for something engaging, twisted, and bingeable this week, look no further than this new series.