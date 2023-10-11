A sorely-missed Netflix smash unfairly canceled before its time to the outrage of millions casts a spell on a rival streamer’s #1 spot

Saying that Netflix cancels a lot of shows would be a fair assessment, but you can tell which ones have the biggest fandoms by virtue of how they react when it happens. While they didn’t quite go full-blown Warrior Nun and mount a global campaign, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina biting the dust still led to an outpouring of rage and no shortage of petitions.

It didn’t end on an unresolved cliffhanger, but the fourth and final part of the episodic adaptation nonetheless cut to black with plenty of opportunities to continue telling new stories, but it wasn’t to be. Blaming the pandemic, Netflix drove a dagger into the heart of millions when it confirmed Kiernan Shipka’s title character wouldn’t be returning for another set of supernatural adventures, even if there were a couple of Riverdale crossovers to soften the blow.

Image via Netflix

With spooky season in full swing, anything even remotely rooted in the realm of the terrifying is in with a shot at enjoying a resurgence on streaming, so it’s not exactly groundbreaking or earth-shattering to discover that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is one of them. However, what does come as a shock is that it’s not the show’s home platform where it’s happened.

Instead, the dearly-departed and sorely-missed favorite can be found as the number one most-watched series among iTunes users in the United Kingdom per FlixPatrol, and at the same time it doesn’t even rank among the 100 top-viewed programs on Netflix’s global charts. Suitably strange, then, but at least people are watching.