A truly bizarre supernatural murder mystery cracks the case with clairvoyance on the Netflix Top 10 in 59 nations

Individually, it’s been proven countless times over that Netflix subscribers can’t get enough of Korean content, murder mysteries, serial killer thrillers, and supernatural stories. Naturally, then, Behind Your Touch was destined for success when it combines all four and drenches it all in a thick layer of unabashed weirdness.

Per FlixPatrol, the wildly offbeat comedic drama has cracked the streaming service’s Top 10 in 59 countries around the world, putting it fourth on the episodic charts globally behind only the opioid crisis drama Painkiller, frothy romance A Perfect Story, and the indomitable second season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Image via Netflix

Han Ji-min stars as Bong Ye-bun, a humble vet who naturally ends up being imbued with psychic powers that allow her to see inside the minds of animals after she ends up being in too close of a proximity to a cow when the bovine in question gets struck with a meteor rampaging in from outer space.

From there, she ends up being drawn into the orbit of Lee Min-ki’s detective Moon Jang-yeol, and sparks fly between the pair at the same time their respective skills are tested when a string of suspicious and unexplained circumstances begin to point in the direction of a serial killer leaving a trail of bodies in their small town.

Throw in a buddy element for good measure, and what you’ve got is easily the best TV series on the planet that revolves exclusively around a clairvoyant who can only see read the minds of the animal kingdom partnering up with a local cop to crack the case of a lifetime.