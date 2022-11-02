A weepy Zoe Saldana romcom has upstaged ‘Dahmer’ and ‘The Watcher’ on the Netflix charts

With the end of October has come the end of horror’s reign atop the Netflix charts, as both Dahmer and The Watcher have fallen to a surprise newcomer with a very familiar star.

Weepy romantic limited series From Scratch has gunned straight to the top of Netflix upon its debut, with it upstaging the most talked about true crime series and the highly controversial serial killer bioseries. Starring Zoe Saldana, it’s taken absolutely no time to get everyone out of the horror mood after Halloween.

Boasting an impressive 72 million hours viewed in its first week on Netflix, it pipped The Watcher to the top spot by just 5 million hours viewed, as Ryan Murphy continues to see his true crime series dominate the top ten. Dahmer has fallen to fifth spot, which is still impressive considering the month since it launched.

If you’re in the mood for shedding tears after spooking yourself scary all of last month, From Scratch looks to be the perfect option for you as winter closes in. Based on a true-ish story chronicled in the book From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home, it’s seen uber talented Saldana lead the series as it looks to cement itself as the best weepy of 2022.

The novel’s author Tembi Locke has even served on the adaptation alongside sister Attica Locke as they look to become Hollywood’s newest and best sisterly creator duo since The Wachowski Sisters. Curiously, the cast’s starpower very much hinges on Saldana, with all of her co-stars mostly known from smaller soap operas and occasional small movie roles.

Saldana’s series pipping The Watcher is of particular intrigue as the series had itself only just shot ahead of Dahmer a few weeks before and looked to be maintaining a strong spot.

From Scratch is currently available to stream on Netflix.