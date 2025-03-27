A ‘White Lotus’ star just confirmed who is NOT the season 3 killer

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3.

Recommended Videos

Sorry, White Lotus fans ⏤ if you think you know the season 3 killer’s identity, there’s a chance you’re very, very wrong.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, cast member Michelle Monaghan spoke at length about her experience working on the popular Max drama’s third outing. In doing so, she squashed a popular fan theory about who may be responsible for an as-yet-unknown character’s death. Helmed once again by creator Mike White, season 3 of The White Lotus features a new ensemble of vacationers as well as the returns of Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda and Jon Gries’ Greg. No one can stop talking about the incestuous Ratliffs ⏤ or that Jason Isaac scene ⏤ but it’s the trio of female friends who seem to be getting the most attention.

Even The View co-hosts have talked about the squad of longtime friends who have spent the season getting secretly catty behind each other’s backs. Monaghan’s character, Jaclyn, is a successful actress in the trio opposite Carrie Coon’s Laurie and Leslie Bibb’s Kate. When asked if she was having fun going on the episodic journey along with audience members, Monaghan offered a resounding yes.

“I’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” the 49-year-old told Kimmel. “And I have never been a part of something as fun as this.” A lot of that fun comes from playing pot-stirrer Jaclyn, who at the end of episode 5 decided to deceive one of her so-called “friends.” But what Kimmel and other viewers saw as deception, Monaghan interpreted as opportunity. “I think it was impulsive,” she said of Jaclyn’s decision to engage in evening shenanigans with a gorgeous hotel employee (despite the fact that he’d spent episodes plural flirting with her friend, Laurie). “But I’ve got a lot of people in my life who feel very differently. I immediately got texts from friends going, ‘Oh my god, Jaclyn is a b⏤.’ And then I had other girlfriends going, like, ‘Whoo! Go, Jaclyn, go!'” Most importantly, she clarified that, “The gays were all for it!”

No one will soon forget former cast member Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic season 2 finale line, “These gays, they’re trying to murder me!” But what fans also won’t forget is the fact that each season finale of The White Lotus sees a major cast member die at the hands of someone unexpected. Sometimes even multiple characters. We already know from the season 3 opener that this one will be no different ⏤ and now Monaghan has brought us one step closer to identifying the shooter.

Who is not the killer in The White Lotus season 3?

When Kimmel asked whether or not Monaghan has been paying attention to the “whodunnit” fan theories circulating online, she did not mince words. “I’ve just gotta debunk a theory out here, guys,” she said. “The monkeys did not do it.” Cue hands hitting tables the world over. “I was hoping it was the monkeys,” Kimmel admitted, echoing the Enola Holmes in all of us. It was the Planet of the Apes crossover we all deserved, but according to Monaghan, that’s not what happens. “Maybe we’re going there here, in this life, but not on the show.”

The monkeys Monaghan and Kimmel are referring to are the ones White’s camera has been focusing on all season so far. They’ve been climbing trees and staring the audience dead in the face from the get-go, even appearing in the form of statues. Characters are asked to calm their “monkey minds” in meditation practice, a phrase author Natalie Goldberg also uses when encouraging writers to get everything down on the page. One must wonder if a certain showrunner read her career-defining Writing Down the Bones and found its advice useful in his own writing journey.

White’s exploration of man’s monkey-ness began in season 1, when we saw Steve Zahn’s Mark Mossbacher beat his chest like a gorilla to communicate his sexual desires to his wife. (She was not impressed and immediately went to sleep.) And while his dive has gotten even deeper in season 3, Monaghan’s confirmation suggests that season 3’s primates may be more symbolic than crucial to the plot. This means that, no, a monkey will not pick up the gun Tayme Thapthimthong’s Gaitok has been tasked with learning how to use and shoot anyone.

As Kimmel pointed out, this revelation could mean that Monaghan’s character is, in fact, the killer. “Well, I don’t know, you’ll have to watch,” she teased. And while she obviously can’t reveal any finale spoilers, she did at least offer one important moral of the story: “Don’t go on vacation with three friends.” And if you do, don’t trust any bald swimmers named Greg.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy