Social media absolutely loses it as Jason Isaacs opens up about that ‘White Lotus’ scene

The actor said he was compelled to "go big or go home."

Jason Isaacs has opened up about a recent scene from The White Lotus that saw his character quite literally baring it all — and the internet has reacted in typically unhinged fashion.

In case you missed it (in honesty, it was quite hard to miss), The White Lotus recently debuted the fourth episode of its currently airing third season, and the opening scene of the episode left little to the imagination. In it, Isaacs’ character, the uber-wealthy finance bro Timothy Ratliff, is seen accidentally giving a full-frontal flash to his wife, played by Parker Posey, and children, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook. While the Ratliff family were taken aback by nude scene, their reaction paled in comparison to that of fans, and Isaacs has since addressed the fanfare himself.

“It is now in my contract for every show I do, so we’ll see,” Isaacs joked of his full-frontal moment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’ll get easier, hopefully,” he added. For his part, Schwarzenegger chimed in with his own question for the interviewer, saying they “should be asking what it was like for us to watch” Isaacs flash him and his co-stars. Elsewhere in the interview, Isaacs explained that the nude moment was part of his broader big swings and risks that he took while portraying the character of Timothy.

“I just remember thinking, ‘I’ve got to go big — go big or go home,’” Isaacs said. “There were some inner gear changes required.” Since the internet knows no chill, it wasn’t long before social media was set alight with reactions to the scene in question. Many responses invoked Harry Potter, since Isaacs is perhaps best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the fantasy franchise. Other reactions saw users remark that they were “not familiar with [Isaacs’] game,” or simply revel in the fact that “Jason Isaacs is hot.” Elsewhere, fans used an array of GIFs to visualize their, shall we say, thirsty response to the full-frontal scene.

Coincidentally, it’s not the first time The White Lotus has attracted this kind of attention. All three seasons of the HBO anthology series have featured a full-frontal scene with male castmates, from Steve Zahn’s flash in the Hawaii-set season one to Theo James’ own nude moment in the sophomore installment. Heck, Isaacs isn’t even the only character to have gone commando in this current season, since Schwarzenegger’s Saxon Ratliff also flashed audiences in the debut episode.

Speaking of Schwarzenegger, the actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger recently addressed claims that he was a ‘nepo baby,’ though his response left some fans unimpressed. Elsewhere in The White Lotus-verse, Nicole Kidman this week expressed interest in appearing in the cast of the already announced fourth season, saying she would “do anything” to collaborate with series creator Mike White. She has already portrayed a vacation guest in Nine Perfect Strangers, so what’s stopping her from jumping hotel chains?

The third season of The White Lotus takes this batch of privileged and irritating guests to the titular chain in Thailand. Natasha Rothwell, who appeared as Belinda in season one, features again in this current installment, alongside Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Lisa of the K-pop band, BLACKPINK.

