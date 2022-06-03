A wrestling icon set to join the all-star cast of the ‘Twisted Metal’ TV adaptation

All Elite Wrestling star Joe Senoa is set to star in Peacock’s upcoming series based on the classic video game series Twisted Metal.

As reported by Deadline, the wrestler who goes by the moniker Samoa Joe will be playing Sweet Tooth in a dual role voiced by Will Arnett who was previously announced to be a part of the project.

Sweet Tooth is described as a funny but terrifying man who is emotional, cunning, and loves the chaos. With these traits, it would seem the casting of Joe and Arnett makes a ton of sense. As fans of the series will know, Lost Vegas is Sweet Tooth’s turf or as it’s been called, his “killing ground” where he travels around in his ice cream truck.

Also announced today by Deadline, Emmy-nominee Richard Cabral will appear in the show as the brother of Quiet, a character to be played by Stephanie Beatriz. These two new castings join the show’s current roster which includes other stars Anthony Mackie, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell.

Twisted Metal is from Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith who will executive produce alongside Mackie and Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai. Other involved parties include Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television.

While news of actors involved with the project is starting to be revealed, we still don’t have any information on how many episodes the series is set to run for or when fans can expect to see it. What we do know is that when Twisted Metal does launch it will be exclusive to the Peacock streaming service.