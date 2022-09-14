‘Abbott Elementary’ is adding a Tony-winning ‘Hamilton’ star to its cast

Abbot Elementary seems to be poised to take up its rightful place in the cultural landscape. The scrappy sitcom’s dedicated fan base, as well as its gifted writing and acting teams, have taken the show all the way to the Emmy ceremony and gold statuettes for star and creator Quinta Brunson who landed the win for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, and Sheryl Lee Ralph who took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress honors. And now the show has landed a high-profile guest star to its upcoming second season cast.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. has been added to the second season call sheet according to the 2022 Television Critics Association panel held today. The actor and singer is best known for portraying Aaron Burr in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. His role on the show is undisclosed as yet, but he may provide a romantic rival for Tyler James Williams’ Gregory Eddie, currently the love interest of Brunson’s over-enthusiastic yet well-meaning elementary school teacher Janine Teagues.

Whether or not Odom will star as a parent or a teacher at Philadelphia’s fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School is unknown, but two other guest stars’ roles have been revealed. Euphoria‘s Lauren Weedman will feature as a hardboiled teacher from Abbot’s rival school, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame will portray a new teacher’s aide with a chaotic personality. Season one regulars Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis will also all be returning.

Abbott Elementary season two will premiere on Sept. 21 on ABC.