10 actors we’d love to see play Hal Jordan and John Stewart in DC’s ‘Lanterns’ TV series

While some DCU fans anxiously awaited news of a Green Lantern project, one of the big Justice League members who never got their recompense in the previous DC films or TV shows. What fans probably never expected was that two Green Lanterns would be gracing screens in the form of Hal Jordan and John Stewart in an HBO TV series called Lanterns.

“This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns – John Stewart and Hal Jordan – and we have a few other lanterns peppered in there, but this is really a terrestrial-based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth.” James Gunn

Even though these characters are going to be introduced in a television series, that doesn’t mean they won’t also be appearing on the big screen. During his video announcement via Twitter, James Gunn revealed that all the projects within the DCU would be connected. He said he and Peter Safran wanted to connect film, television, gaming and animation as never before. A character would be portrayed by the same actors in film, television, gaming and animation. They will also fluidly move in and out of animation.

Now comes the waiting game, where fans desperately await word on casting and rumors abound about the top contenders. So, without further ado, here is our top picks to portray the two famous Green Lanterns.

John Stewart

Regé-Jean Page

Images via DC Studios/Netflix

The British actor Regé-Jean Page is best known for his role as Simon, aka the Duke of Hastings, in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. He will star as Xenk in the upcoming Paramount Pictures fantasy adventure comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is due in theaters on March 31, 2023.

Jacob Anderson

Images via HBO/DC Studios

Best known for his role as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, Jacob Anderson seen his fair share of action sequences and would be well-prepared to take on the Green Lantern mantle. He is currently starring as Louis de Pointe du Lac in AMC’s Interview With the Vampire.

Wayne Carr

Image via DC

Wayne Carr was this close to starring the former DCU’s version of the Green Lantern. Maybe Gunn and Peter Safran will keep the actor and just change up the storyline to suit their vision.

Omar Sy

Images via Andreas Rentz/Getty Images and DC Studios

The French-born Omar Sy is no stranger to superhero movies. He portrayed Bishop in X-Men: Days of Future Past. He also stars in the Jurassic World films as Barry Sembene.

Michael B. Jordan

Images via DC Studios/Lester Cohen

Michael B. Jordan was once rumored to be playing the Man of Steel in a reboot of the film franchise. The award-winning actor has made a name for himself in hits like Creed, Fahrenheit 451 and Black Panther. He provided the voice of Cyborg in the Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox animated film.

Hal Jordan

Jensen Ackles

Images via CW/DC Studios

The award-winning star of the hit CW series Supernatural can do anything. Jensen Ackles starred as Dean Winchester for 15 years, showcasing his wide range of acting skills – action, comedy, drama – you name it. He can also make you cry at the drop of a hat. He recently starred as Soldier Boy in The Boys and became the Dark Knight in Batman: The Long Halloween. He’ll be reprising his role in the upcoming Legion of Super-Heroes. While he would be great as Hal Jordan, he would be perfect as the Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold.

James Marsden

Images via Disney/DC Studios

He has a smile that will knock your socks off and the voice of an angel. James Marsden can play funny, silly and action hero. He’s probably best-known as Cyclops in the X-Men films, as Corny Collins in the musical Hairspray or as Teddy Flood in Westworld.

Garrett Hedlund

Images via DC Studios

Garrett Hedlund’s breakout roles include Troy and Friday Night Lights. He is currently starring in the Paramount Plus series Tulsa King. The busy young actor currently has five projects in development.

Scott Eastwood

Images via DC Studios

Son of the legendary Clint Eastwood, Scott Eastwood portrayed Lieutenant GQ Edwards in Suicide Squad. He also starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising, Wrath of Man and the Fate of the Furious. He’s a talented young actor who could easily take on the physicality of the role.

K.J. Apa

Images via DC Studios/CW

The New Zealander is young, but it sounds like Gunn may be looking for young faces, so the talented K.J. Apa may be just what he’s looking for in Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern. Apa has starred in A Dog’s Purpose, The Last Summer and I Still Believe. He is best-known as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, the live-action spin on the Archie comics.