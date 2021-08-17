Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Spinoff Headed To HBO Max

One of Cartoon Network’s most popular series is getting a dedicated spinoff for a familiar genderbending duo. Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake has been ordered for HBO Max.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios and led by long-time Adventure Time lead Adam Muto, the series promises ten half-hour installments reintroducing Fionna and Cake, the female equivalents of series main characters Finn and Jake. Expect Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake to involve a “multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery,” Deadline reports, along with the return of Simon Petrikov, better known as the main series’ sometimes-antagonist the Ice King.

At this rate, it doesn’t seem Simon is set to be the series’ main villain. Instead, the series teases a new villain who threatens to remove FIonna and Cake from existence. As of yet, fans have no clue who that will be.

Fionna and Cake were originally introduced in the third season Adventure Time episode “Fionna and Cake,” which featured an entirely genderswapped cast. The two fan-favorites appeared in several other installments throughout the original series, but have never received a dedicated TV show until now

“Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” Billy Wee, HBO Max’s senior vice president for comedy and original animation, told Deadline. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team.”

Granted, it’s no surprise HBO Max turned to the duo for their own TV show; HBO Max introduced Adventure Time: Distant Lands in June 2020, a four-part series with one hour episodes each expanding on the original Adventure Time TV series run. The fourth and final episode is set for later this year.