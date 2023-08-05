After 3 years of radio silence, Netflix finally puts a hit two-season series out of its misery and officially pulls the plug

As fans of The Sandman and Shadow and Bone know all too well – with the latter at least succeeding where the former has failed to as of yet by being guaranteed a renewal – it can be agonizing waiting for Netflix to confirm whether or not a series has been allowed to continue.

With that in mind, spare a thought for anyone who’d been biding their time keeping their fingers crossed for a third season of Dirty Money. Not only has the popular and well-received documentary series been completely radio silent since its second run of episodes dropped in March of 2020, but Oscar-winning filmmaker and producer Alex Gibney only revealed yesterday that the show won’t be back.

Image via Netflix

Sadly, Netflix decided not to renew despite wide viewership. We are looking at options. https://t.co/gk7zXAbzAw — Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) August 4, 2023

The 12 installments to date opted to dive deep into the seedy, corrupt, and decidedly unsavory world of financial mismanagement, scandal, and dishonesty, with various episodes focusing on Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal, the payday loan system, and many more besides.

Documentaries have been popping up all over the upper echelons of Netflix’s most-watched charts over the last week or so, making it cruelly ironic that one of the key creatives behind Dirty Money has confirmed that one of the best won’t be back on the airwaves. At least, not on its former home platform, seeing as Gibney did outline that “we are looking at options.”

Waiting close to three and half years to discover Dirty Money was dead and buried is extensive even by Netflix’s standards, but the life support has well and truly been turned off.