‘Agatha All Along’ almost had a ‘She-Hulk’ cameo but it’s not who you’re thinking

Agatha All Along is finally over, and it was without a doubt one of the best Marvel TV series we’ve received in quite some time. While the show was mostly contained to its own story, it almost had a broader MCU connection that you might have have never guessed.

She-Hulk character Madisynn almost made a surprise appearance on the Witch’s Road during the events of Agatha All Along. This character became popular after making her debut in the 2022 Disney Plus series, and while she hasn’t appeared since, it’s not because fans don’t want to see her.

Jac Schaeffer, showrunner for Agatha All Along, spoke to The Ringer-Verse and revealed her initial plans to bring more Madisynn to fans with the show. Ultimately, however, the decision was made not to force her addition to the cast.

“We wanted to get Madisynn on the Witches’ Road, but it just didn’t work. It was shoehorning,” Schaeffer said during the podcast.

Truthfully, as cool as it would have been to get more of Madisynn in the MCU, it wouldn’t have made a lot of sense for Agatha Harkness’ show. The story being based around witches doesn’t immediately feel like the right place for a party girl, as disappointing as that may be to hear for fans of the character.

Agatha All Along was such a great MCU series because of how it kept within its own restraints. While the show does take place after WandaVision and mentions moments from the wider MCU, its story starts and ends in the new series. Because of that, it’s accessible for fans who haven’t been keeping up with the franchise and diehards alike. For those fans who haven’t watched She-Hulk, for example, having Madisynn show up wouldn’t make any sense, and would feel like the “shoehorning” that Schaeffer mentions.

Hopefully, we still get more of the character in a future projects, and thanks to Madisynn’s relationship with Wong — or “Wongers” as she would say — there’s still a chance that we will. Perhaps the next Doctor Strange movie would be a good place for her return. Or who knows, perhaps she might take part in the next Avengers team-up. We’re just speculating, but many options would make more sense for Madisynn than Agatha All Along.

The latest MCU series might not have been filled with cameos to get fans excited, but it did introduce a lot of powerful new characters into the larger universe who will likely come back at a later date. That seems like a healthier approach to world-building than just bringing back old favorites for the sake of fan service.

If you haven’t yet seen Agatha All Along then what are you waiting for? The good news is that all episodes can be found on Disney Plus now, so it’s the perfect time to sit down and binge through from start to finish. Similarly, She-Hulk is also available on Disney’s streaming platform, so if you want to get familiar with Madisynn and learn why everyone wants to see her back, you can stream her on-screen debut too.

