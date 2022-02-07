Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star addresses possible MCU return

While Marvel boss Kevin Feige has officially written off Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as not being MCU canon, the previously bleak possibility of its characters’ return has dramatically shifted since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release.

Feige has already announced that shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Runaways, and Daredevil — made before the current slate of Marvel series like WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Moon Knight — are not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Spider-Man 3 effectively refuted this statement with Daredevil’s cameo appearance, establishing that not only is he a part of the MCU, but he also exists in the original timeline.

This does blow the gate wide open for the appearances of beloved characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in future projects down the line. And Elizabeth Henstridge, who played the talented biochemist Jemma Simmons in the series, has shared with ComicBook.com that while she loved how the Marvel show concluded its story, she is more than willing to make a comeback if she is ever offered the opportunity.

“I’m satisfied with how it ended. I think at the end of season 5 we thought that that was it and then to get two more seasons was just such a joy and I feel like we so much. I loved how it ended. I didn’t think that I would ever feel ready to walk away from that show, and I think the writers did a really great job.” “I’m so proud of that final episode and I think, yeah, we left it in a beautiful spot. But equally, I loved being on that show, I loved the family, I loved playing Simmons, so yeah, I’d always be open to reprising the role, definitely.”

The arrival of the multiverse in the MCU is indeed what a popular show like AoS always needed. When it debuted on ABC back in 2013, the series stuck to its status as a direct spinoff of The Avengers for some time and often dropped references to films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. But as it progressed through its seven seasons, the cinematic portion of Marvel stopped having any influence on the course of its events and its story took a life of its own without having any connection to the larger MCU.

But after the latest movie starring Tom Holland made the impossible come true — adding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Men — the future seems hopeful for the return of fan-favorites like Simmons, Melinda May, Daisy Johnson, Leo Fitz, and many others.