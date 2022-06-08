Adrianne Palicki, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D‘s Bobbi Morse, is ready to grab the escrima sticks and suit up as Mockingbird again.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress has shared how much she loves Bobbi Morse, the character she played on the show for two years. “I would love so much to play Mockingbird again,” Palicki said as part of a Q&A on ComicBook.com’s Instagram page, where she was asked whether she would reprise her role from the very first television show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 38-year-old actress, also known for her roles in Friday Night Lights and action flicks G.I. Joe and Legion, seemed to be serious about the prospect of becoming Bobbi again, even asking fans to “campaign for it.”

“Trust me, I vibe for that. I want to do it. So you guys out there, you better campaign for it, because I love that girl and I would love so much to carry those escrima sticks again and kick some ass.”

After Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s conclusion in 2020, there have been rumors of cameos and appearances by core characters of the show in other MCU installments, but none ever came to fruition. The show’s relation to the MCU canon is particularly tricky, and Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson is the only character from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to ever cross over to the Marvel movie world.

Recently, Disney’s Hawkeye made things even murkier by hinting that Laura Barton is actually Mockingbird or Agent 19, thus completely erasing Palicki’s contribution in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D from the MCU’s main timeline. However, there is a chance now that the multiverse has formally been introduced that different characters from previous Marvel installments can come back and even co-exist with other versions of themselves without much of a headache.

Palicki’s Bobbi Morse was one of the most unanimously loved characters in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, with her and partner Lance Hunter’s goodbye scene being one of the most emotional moments of the entire show.

With how Kevin Feige has continuously dismissed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D‘s place in the MCU, a return seems unlikely, but fans of the show have indeed been campaigning for it to be made canon in the main timeline by trending #SaveAgentsOfSHIELD on Twitter. So, on the off chance that their wishes might be granted, it’s exciting to know Palicki is on board to return.

All seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D are now available to stream on Disney Plus.