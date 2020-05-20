Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 May Finally Address The Snap

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is about to return for its seventh and final season, but before it goes, it has some business to wrap up. Namely, its ties to the wider MCU. Back in the day, AoS was closely connected to the events of the movies, with season 1 memorably dealing with the fallout of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Over the years, though, it’s gone down its own path. Season 6, for instance, completely avoided dealing with The Snap of Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame.

Seeing as Coulson and the team are heading back into the past in season 7, you might have expected this year to follow suit and skip over The Blip. However, someone who works on the show has dropped a major tease that it will link up with Infinity War/Endgame before it ends. Back in March, VFX supervisor Mark Kolpack responded to a fan on Twitter who was interested to know how the gang were affected by The Snap. “Well. You’ll have to wait for season 7,” Kolpack teased.

Well. You'll have to wait for season 7. https://t.co/u3WmkRfLPX — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) March 27, 2020

It would make sense for season 7 to at last address the Thanos in the room, seeing as season 5 went some way to directly tie into the Mad Titan’s attack on Earth. First of all, the Confederacy told Gravitron that Thanos was coming and humanity’s days were numbered. In a later episode, there was a brief reference to aliens in New York – a seeming nod to Thanos and the Black Hand’s battle with Tony Stark and co.

This heavily suggested that the events of Infinity War were happening alongside season 5, and the gang were just too busy to notice. Since then, they’ve been in the future and now the past, so it’s feasible that they’ve never encountered the aftermath of The Snap before. Maybe in season 7, they’ll return to the present, within the five-year Blip period, and finally discover what happened to the world.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 kicks off on ABC next Wednesday, May 27th.