Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet Might Return For S.W.O.R.D. Show

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is coming to a close, but it may not be the end for one of its major players. And that’s because actress Chloe Bennet, who plays Quake on the hit ABC show, is reportedly being eyed for the rumored S.W.O.R.D. series coming to Disney+.

The MCU is expanding in a big way, and a lot of that has to do with the fledgling streaming service Disney+. Shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki have fans rushing to their devices to click subscribe. And there are a whole lot more where those came from as well.

One show that’s been speculated but not confirmed though is a series revolving around the Sentinet World Observation and Response Department, also known as S.W.O.R.D. All the signs point to the organization popping up in the MCU sooner rather than later, as the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home hinted that Nick Fury could be running the organization from space. There’ve also been reports of the S.W.O.R.D. logo being on the set of the WandaVision series.

So, it’s safe to say they’re on their way, and there’s a good possibility it’ll be in the form of an exciting Disney+ original. Better yet, though, is that according to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and Transformers is being rebooted, both of which have since been confirmed – Marvel is interested in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet retuning to help the group with whatever it is they’re up to in the show. Word has it that it’s related to the “Secret Invasion” that we know is on the way, but details beyond that remain hazy.

Unfortunately, Bennet suiting up for S.W.O.R.D. has yet to be officially confirmed, but from what we’re told, that seems to be the plan at the studio should they be able to work everything out. And no doubt the fans would love to see Quake’s triumphant return to the MCU. Until we learn more, though, be sure to catch the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 premiere later this year.