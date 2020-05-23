Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Says She Wants Her Own Disney Plus Show

Kevin Feige may have stressed that none of the existing Marvel TV shows are official canon anymore, presumably because the advent of Disney Plus gives the studio the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and consolidate the entire franchise under one roof, and while you can easily explain away the events of Netflix’s Defenders output, Runaways or Cloak & Dagger, completely removing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from continuity would be a lot more difficult to justify.

Joss Whedon directed the pilot for the series that’s about to kick off its seventh and final season, and as well as starring fan favorite character Phil Coulson in the lead, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has also featured more than a few cameos from the stars of the big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Jasper Sitwell, Peggy Carter, Lady Sif and President Matthew Ellis have all played major roles at some stage in various movies spread across the MCU before going on to appear in the small screen spinoff, tying the ABC show closer to the events we’ve seen unfold in theaters than any other Marvel TV property.

While there’s every chance that once the show wraps up Marvel Studios will simply pretend like it never existed and wipe all of these cameos from canon, one of the stars has nonetheless voiced their interest in headlining their own Disney Plus spinoff. In a recent interview, Chloe Bennet admitted when asked about the possibility of a Quake series that she’d jump at the opportunity to continue playing the character in the MCU once Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. comes to an end.

“Of course, that would be so much fun. I would love to. It was funny because people were mad. I would love to, that would be amazing. But no, I have only seen that on Twitter. I haven’t heard anything about that on a professional level. But it’d be really fun and I’d love that.”

We recently reported that Marvel were considering bringing Quake into the feature-length arm of the MCU once Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. draws to a close, and if that’s the direction that they plan on going in, then it seems as though Bennet would clearly be more than happy to keep playing the role for as long as possible.